Second International Drone Show Competition announces winners

The organizer of the Second International Drone Show Competition, SPH Engineering, has announced the winning teams and individuals in the henceforth annual event. In addition to awards in the six designated categories, judges also decided to acknowledge 10 outstanding participants for their aerial work.

Nearly two months after opening the event up to entries, the SPH Engineering’s Drone Show Software team named the winners out of the 214 contestants entered from 104 countries. The jury was composed of 10 drone show professionals, 3D animators, and UAV entrepreneurs from North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Performances were evaluated using video recordings of live drone shows – including leading drone art innovators like Celestial – across six different categories. Each video entry was given a score from one to 10, evaluating both creative and technical excellence.

Winning groups and individuals were:

Nacho Cruje (Spain), for best drone show 3D animation

Celestial (UK), for best integrated drone show

Grizzly Entertainment (Cyprus), for best drone show business promo video

Flock Drone Art (Spain), for best drone show up to 100 drones

Taiwan Drone 100 (Taiwan), for best drone show up to 1,000 drones

Andrei Golenev, with the performance by Geoscan Drone Show (Russia), for best drone show over 1,000 drones

In addition to those category winners, the jury acknowledged and awarded special prizes to the exceptional work of Vincent Bauer (France), Drone Show Europe (Czech Republic), Stellar Lights (Australia), and an additional Geoscan Drone Show acknowledgement. Laureates will be given specially composed prize kits designed to facilitate the work and comfort of drone show operators. They’ll also be sent citations for their winning work, which will be included in the event’s promotional material over the next year.

By many accounts, the 2021 edition surpassed the expectations of organizers and judges alike.

“The second competition is way better than the first,” said jury member and one of the winners of last year’s maiden contest, Angelito D. Jadormeo. “I think because it created more categories exhibiting a greater application for drone show technology.”

It was also the result of Second International Drone Show Competition organizers working to assemble an even larger, more diverse collection of drone show professionals and promising amateurs. In addition to exhibiting their talents, participants were encouraged to exchange their knowledge about the use of sustainable technologies in increasingly popular outdoor light events.

Indeed, the entire goal of the competition, says SPH Engineering CTO Alexey Dobrovolskiy, is to continually build a a community of like-minded people sharing a passion for drones and modern art.

“It is exciting to observe how this competition is becoming a global platform to unite various expertise in drone shows – from animation to business promo videos, from small-scale shows up to 100 drones, to integrated and large scale shows,” Dobrovolskiy explains. “The number of participating countries doubled in comparison to 2020, while the youngest participant this year was only 14 years old.”

A compendium video of winning drone shows, as well as extracts from individual performers, can be viewed on the competition’s site, YouTube and Instagram.

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos