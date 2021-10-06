Like drone shows? Compete in the second international competition of the craft

-
drone show competition

Enterprising and ambitious UAV pilots who love nothing more than getting their craft performing in the skies, take note: SPH Engineering is now accepting entries for the Second International Drone Show Competition.

After the success of its first edition last year, SPH Engineering is again assembling drone show experts from Europe, North and Latin America, and Asia to stage the second annual competition for groups of craft executing choreographed performances. Winners will receive a diploma, special prizes, and educational and marketing support in each of the following six categories:

  • Best drone show 3D animation
  • Best drone show up to 100 drones
  • Best drone show over 100 drones and up to 1,000 drones
  • Best drone show over 1,000 drones
  • Best integrated drone show
  • Best drone show business promo video

Participating teams will, of course, be trying to outperform rivals and take away this year’s top spot. But organizers say the wider objective of the event is to bring together the best pilots of formation-flying drones; their shows; animations; and business approaches to the activity as a means of sharing skills and knowledge between them. They also seek to give a further boost to sustainable technologies in outdoor light events that are swiftly replacing traditional and polluting spectacles like fireworks.

SPH Engineering, a multiproduct drone software company and uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) integration services provider, is accepting applications of drone show videos until November 30. Winners will be announced on December 21, 2021. The jury will be composed of international UAV performance, manufacturing, and app developers including SPH Engineering chief technology officer Alexey Dobrovolskiy.

“The first competition was established to create global awareness for artists that there is the industry of drone shows that can open up opportunities,” he explains. “The big idea behind it was to start building up a community of like-minded people passionate about drones and modern art. Within a year, we have observed rapid growth of drone shows as an event form and decided to expand the concept into a multidisciplinary contest of both animations and real performed drone shows.” 

Among the prizes up for grabs are a unique drone show operator kit, MacBook Pro 13”, and DJI FPV drone. Aspiring choreographers of dancing UAV swarms should get their craft aloft, and start them dancing with lights ablaze.

