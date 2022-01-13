DJI Mic shipping delayed to March 2022

DJI Mic, which was announced in October 2021 alongside the Action 2 camera with a shipping date set for this month, would not hit the shelves until early March 2022.

DJI Mic, a wearable and portable dual-channel audio recording system, has recently become available for sale in Mainland China. DJI further says it has already shipped out the product to other countries and regions around the world.

However, with COVID-19 flare-ups straining the supply chains right after the holiday season, the tech giant doesn’t expect shipments to reach distributors anytime soon.

It’s worth noting that the Lunar New Year, China’s biggest holiday, is just weeks away. All economic activity in the region slows down during this time. And this year, many independent shipping providers have suspended services for the holidays earlier than usual because China’s zero-COVID policy has especially long quarantine requirements for sailors returning home.

In the meantime, DJI has issued this statement explaining the situation:

DJI Mic is now available for sale in Mainland China and has been shipped out from DJI to each country or region around the world. However, given the start of the new year and the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19, as well as logistics policies in different regions, it is expected that DJI Mic is available for purchase in March 2022. We apologize for any inconvenience. We will update on DJI Store as soon as we have the item on sale. We made every effort to mitigate potential delivery delays and let every user use DJI Mic as soon as possible. Meanwhile, we will continue to pay attention to the logistics and customs clearance.

DJI Mic: Elevating the audio experience

DJI has positioned the new Mic as a must-have accessory for content creators. Compatible with DJI’s rugged cameras, handheld stabilizers, and pretty much every mainstream smartphone and laptop, DJI Mic promises to deliver exceptional sound quality and dual-channel recording at distances of up to 250 m.

The new DJI Mic

The product comes with two transmitters, each with built-in microphones. Both transmitters support omnidirectional audio, which makes this product ideal for multi-person interviews and small studio operations. Each transmitter weighs only about 30 g and can be worn via the integrated back clip or by using clip magnets.

You get up to 5.5 hours of battery life from the transmitters, five hours from the receiver, and 15 hours from the charging case.

DJI Mic carries a price tag of $329 and can be pre-ordered from both the company’s online store and major retailers like B&H Photo and Adorama.

Read more about DJI Mic here.

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos