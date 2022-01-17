AUVSI expands drone advocacy staff to promote autonomy, BVLOS policymaking

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) has announced new additions to its advocacy staff. The expansion will allow the association to expand its work on beyond visual line of sight policy development, building a roadmap towards trusted autonomy in both commercial and defense drone sectors.

AUVSI is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of systems and robotics that do not require human intervention. In addition to working for the advancement of the drone industry, the association is also active in the ground and maritime domains.

So, who’s new at AUVSI?

According to the association’s news release, Max Rosen will join the team as a Manager of Government Affairs. He will bring bipartisan and bicameral experience and expertise in federal transportation and technology policy.

Rosen most recently served as a vice president at Elevate Government Affairs, consulting to AUVSI. Prior to that, he was on the staff of the US House of Representatives, Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Aviation Subcommittee, where he worked on unmanned systems and other aviation policies.

Another new joiner is Scott Shtofman, who’s coming on board as manager of grassroots advocacy and chapter engagement. Shtofman is a licensed attorney and certificated Part 107 Remote Pilot, with experience supporting drone operations and policy.

Shtofman brings his perspective as a past member of the AUVSI Air Advocacy Committee and Secretary of the AUVSI Lone Star Chapter. He will help expand the association’s advocacy reach at the state and local government levels while building the grassroots network in tandem.

In addition to Rosen and Shtofman, Anna Dietrich is also joining AUVSI as a policy advisor to consult on drone and advanced air mobility (AAM) policy issues, with a focus on beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) and autonomous operations.

Dietrich, the founder of AMD Consulting, is a recognized leader in policy, certification, and government relations for AAM and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. An original co-founder of AAM company Terrafugia while at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), her industry experience includes several executive-level positions advising leaders in the private and public sectors as well providing key industry thought leadership.

As Michael Robbins, AUVSI’s executive vice president of government and public affairs, points out:

By expanding our capacity to shape and respond to policymaking at all levels of government, AUVSI is investing in the industry’s future at a critical moment when economic, societal, and geopolitical momentum and technological advancements are converging.

Photo courtesy: AUVSI

