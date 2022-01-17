DJI’s new wallet-friendly beginner’s drone finally lands in UK, Europe

DJI Mini SE, the tech giant’s cheapest drone yet, is finally available to buy in the UK and the European Union.

The ultra-affordable, sub-250-gram drone has been on shelves in the US, Asia Pacific, and Latin America since mid-2021, but it has been made available in Europe only now.

Design-wise, the drone looks similar to the more advanced Mini 2 because it packs in the tech goodness of the original Mavic Mini inside Mini 2’s shell.

That said, the “Special Edition” drone comes with a higher wind speed resistance capacity than the original Mini. It can resist up to 29-38 kph winds and take off at a max altitude of 4,000 meters, so your footage is stable even when flying along a windy coastline or high above an alpine forest.

The ultralight and compact drone boasts a maximum flight time of 30 minutes and a 4 km high-def transmission range. Its 3-axis mechanically stabilized camera can capture 12 MP stills and 2.7K HD resolution videos. The Mini SE supports four QuickShot modes – Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Rocket – to direct the movement of the drone while recording.

New drone users can explore the Flight Tutorial feature in the DJI Fly app to get started with Mini SE quickly and safely. The same app also provides a variety of video editing templates, so that even beginners with no editing experience can turn aerial footage into stunning videos for social media sharing.

But in the end, the most alluring feature of the Mini SE continues to be its price. In the UK, for example, the Mini SE standard package is £150 cheaper than the Mini 2, while the Mini SE Fly More Combo is £190 cheaper than the Mini 2 equivalent. At £269, this drone also happens to be cheaper than the original Mavic Mini.

