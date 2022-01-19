DJI releases new firmware update for Mavic Air 2, Air 2S drones

DJI’s popular consumer drones, Mavic Air 2 and Air 2S, have been blessed with a new firmware update today.

As has been the case with the previous three firmware updates for these drones, the new version focuses primarily on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than adding new features to the Mavic Air 2 or Air 2S.

The first update of 2022 brings Mavic Air 2 aircraft firmware to version 01.01.07.10 and its remote controller to version 04.11.00.32.

At the same time, DJI Air 2S aircraft firmware can now be updated to version 02.04.21.30, while the remote controller update comes with version number 04.12.00.55.

For a better flying experience, DJI recommends you keep your devices updated to their latest firmware versions. The firmware on Mavic Air 2 and Air 2S drones can be updated with both the DJI Fly app and DJI Assistant 2 (Consumer Drones Series).

Before updating the firmware, make sure your drone’s battery level is more than 40% of the total power.

To update using the DJI Fly app, power on the aircraft and remote controller. Make sure the remote controller has been linked to the aircraft. Next, make sure your smartphone is connected to Wi-Fi. The DJI Fly app will check for new firmware updates automatically. After the prompt for a new update appears, tap “Start Update.”

Do not power off the device or exit the app during the update. After the update is finished, the aircraft will restart automatically.

You can also update the aircraft and remote controller separately with DJI Assistant 2 (Consumer Drones Series). First, power on your aircraft and connect it to your computer with a USB cable. Launch DJI Assistant 2, log in to your DJI account and select the connected device. Tap “Firmware Update” from the menu on the left side, wait until the firmware list is shown on the screen, select the latest firmware version, and then tap “Upgrade.”

Do not power off the aircraft, exit DJI Assistant 2, or disconnect from the internet during the update. After the update is finished, the aircraft will restart automatically.

For the remote controller, the steps are pretty much the same. Power on the remote controller and connect it to your computer with a USB cable. Select the connected device and the latest firmware version to start the update. And remember not to power off the aircraft, exit DJI Assistant 2, or disconnect from Wi-Fi during the update.

If the update fails, restart aircraft, remote controller, and DJI Fly or DJI Assistant 2 (Consumer Drones Series), and retry.

