New DJI Fly app update brings greater drone control to pro users

A new update for the DJI Fly app is now available. While the update is primarily aimed at bringing much-needed functionalities to Mavic 3 users, it also contains a quick and easy fix to get smoother aerial footage and have much greater control over compatible DJI drones.

What’s new in DJI Fly v1.5.4?

Plenty, especially if you’re a Mavic 3 user. DJI Fly app’s latest version brings MasterShots, Hyperlapse, and FocusTrack – which includes Spotlight 2.0, Point of Interest 3.0, and all-new ActiveTrack 5.0 – to Mavic 3 users, once they update to the just-released aircraft firmware version. Also, for the first time in the Fly app, Mavic 3 users will be able to shoot exclusively in RAW format.

Up until now, the Fly app has allowed users to either capture RAW and JPEG photos together or shoot JPEG photos only. But professional users have long wanted the capability to shoot only in RAW, complaining that the JPEG files only waste space on their microSD cards. With the Mavic 3 largely targeting the prosumer market, it makes sense for this drone to have the ability to shoot in RAW format only.

Adjust EXP settings in DJI Fly app

The other major feature that DJI Fly v1.5.4 brings is support for adjusting EXP settings. A functionality that has been previously available in the more pro-user-oriented DJI Go 4 app, EXP settings are how your drone interprets the controller stick movement. To put it simply, adjusting the EXP settings will determine how smoothly or quickly your drone will move forward or backward, ascend or descend, or rotate left or right.

You will find the EXP settings under Control > Advanced > EXP. If you set your EXP settings to a lower value (like .10), your stick movements will be interpreted more gradually by the drone. This simple trick can help you get more professional-looking, cinematic shots.

Apart from this, DJI also says the app update fixes certain issues and optimizes overall app quality.

Download DJI Fly app here.

