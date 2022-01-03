DJI Mobile SDK now supports Mini 2, Mini SE, Air 2S drones

DJI has finally updated its Mobile SDK to support DJI Mini 2, DJI Mini SE, and DJI Air 2S drones. This update was highly anticipated since it would enable third-party app developers to add features not natively present in these drones.

Meaning, you should soon see popular automated flight planning apps like Litchi, Maven, Drone Harmony, and Dronelink announcing compatibility for DJI Mini 2, Mini SE, and Air 2S drones.

The DJI Mobile SDK (MSDK) is a software development kit that gives developers access to the capabilities of the tech giant’s drones. The SDK simplifies the application development process by taking care of lower-level functionalities such as flight stabilization, battery management, signal transmission, and communication. This way, third-party developers can straightaway focus on the application the drone is being integrated into, without worrying about robotics and embedded systems.

Though the new update of the Mobile SDK (version 4.16) has arrived first on Android, the iOS update should follow soon. Here are the main highlights from this update:

Support for DJI Mini 2

Main features: camera function, flight controller function, gimbal function, remote controller function, etc.

It should be noted that Panorama photo mode is temporarily not supported in MSDK. It will be supported in a later version. And due to hardware limitations, the DA2 simulator cannot be used. Developers should use the MSDK built-in simulator module for debugging.

Support for DJI Mini SE

Main features: camera function, flight controller function, gimbal function, remote controller function, etc.

Support for DJI Air 2S

Main features: camera function, flight controller function, gimbal function, remote controller function, etc.

DJI has clarified that the MSDK cannot get the gimbal altitude data in this version because of a firmware issue, but a fix would be provided in an upcoming version. Similarly, due to DJI unlock server problem, MSDK will not support “FlyZoneManager” in this version.

Also read: New DJI Fly app update brings greater drone control to pro users

Matrice 300 RTK new SDK features

In addition to adding support for Mini 2, Mini SE, and Air 2S drones, the new SDK update adds a ton of new features to DJI’s flagship enterprise drone, the Matrice 300 RTK. These include:

Support for super-resolution shooting mode, same as DJI Pilot’s high-res grid shooting mode Support for ActiveTrack mission Support for PinPoint and LookAt function Support for RTK to maintain positioning accuracy mode

Other highlights

New feature added for Mavic Mini: Support to take off without GPS.

New feature added for Zenmuse L1 payload: Support to get the IMU pre-heat status. After the preheat is completed, the point cloud data is more accurate.

Added support for flight control compact logs.

Added support for Android 11 and Android 12 adaptation.

Added error code for MSDK.

Added error code for waypoint mission.

Fixed various crash bugs.

Read more: DJI will stop providing support for these products from March 2022

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos