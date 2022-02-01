Wingcopter cargo drones to deliver medical products in Peru

German drone delivery pioneer Wingcopter is accelerating its expansion into Latin America by partnering with regional firm UAV LATAM and its subsidiary company UAV del Peru. Through this alliance, Wingcopter’s new flagship cargo drone, Wingcopter 198, will be leveraged to carry out delivery operations in the Peruvian Andes, giving hard-to-reach communities access to medical products.

Since UAV LATAM’s pilots are already Wingcopter-trained, the company will be one of the first in Latin America to utilize delivery drone technology for both commercial and humanitarian applications.

UAV del Peru is part of Peru Flying Labs, a member of the international Flying Labs Network that was initiated by WeRobotics to strengthen local expertise in the use of drones, robotics, data, and AI for positive social change and create new job opportunities in more than 30 countries around the world. Wingcopter is also supporting the Flying Labs Network in its mission since early 2021 as a technology partner.

Juan Bergelund, CEO of UAV LATAM, points out that several Latin American countries have a partially deficient infrastructure, especially in the health sector. The situation, which was already affecting billions of lives, has been further aggravated by COVID-19. This is why Bergelund is positive that he can bring about a positive change with drone delivery. Bergelund says:

At UAV LATAM, we are convinced that with the deployment of Wingcopter drones in Latin America, we can actively support Wingcopter’s vision of creating efficient and sustainable drone delivery solutions that improve and save lives everywhere.

For Wingcopter, the partnership means another step toward becoming an organization with a global presence. As Tom Plümmer, CEO of Wingcopter, explains:

By collaborating with UAV LATAM we leverage another great partnership to accelerate our expansion to Latin America. Our goal is to be present on all continents, through our network of Authorized Wingcopter Partners or through own drone-as-a-service operations, and we are on a good track to reach this goal soon.

Read more: Brazil looks at tree-planting drones to help fight climate change

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos