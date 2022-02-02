DroneDJ Weekly: Tourist jailed for drone photos, Litchi DJI updates, and more

This week’s livestream from Yifei and Seth covered the top stories from last week and a new segment, DroneDJ Video of the Week. Read a summary of the topics we discussed below.

French citizen arrested for drone flights near Iran border

Last week an Iranian court sentenced Benjamin Brière to eight years in prison after flying his drone near the Turkmenistan-Iran border. Brière was arrested in May of 2020 and has been on a hunger strike since Christmas to protest his mistreatment.

France believes this is a political move due to ongoing negotiations on a new Iran Nuclear Deal. In response, Iran has labeled France as a “hostile nation.” There are also concerns coming from Brière’s Iranian-based lawyers about how the trial went.

This is a very messy situation, especially since Brière is both a foreigner and an Iranian citizen as he holds dual citizenship status.

Litchi announced addition to DJI Mini 2, Mini SE, and Air 2S

Litchi, a popular autonomous drone flying app, added support to DJI’s Mini 2, Mini SE, and Air 2S. This is due to the support being added for these drones into DJI’s SDK (a tool used by developers for third-party apps). Here is what you can now do with these drones:

Waypoint mode

Panorama mode

Track mode

Follow Me

Focus mode

Currently, the update is only on Android, but Litchi hopes to bring these additions to its iOS app once those SDK versions are updated.

DroneDJ Video of the Week

This week’s Video of the Week comes from Waimea Bay in Hawaii. With winter swells starting to come in, the surfers are out and enjoying the giant waves. Drone pilots are also out to capture the waves and those that ride them.

DJI Inspire 2 to be discountined

Notorious DJI leaker OsitaLV shared an image of what seemed to be a notice to stores that the Inspire 2 will stop production. This lines up with reports about a possible Inspire 3 coming later this year.

What will come from an Inspire 3? We don’t know, but we have stated our request in previous articles and of course, let us know below what you want to see. If you are still an Inspire 2 flyer and don’t expect upgrading to the 3 or whatever comes next, make sure to stock up on accessories as those are usually the first bits to go out of stock.

Make sure to subscribe to DroneDJ’s YouTube channel to not miss another weekly livestream. DroneDJ Weekly takes place every Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST.

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos