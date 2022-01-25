Litchi unlocks autonomous missions, tracking, follow modes for DJI Mini 2, Mini SE, Air 2S

Litchi, one of the most popular third-party flight apps for DJI drones, has added support for Mini 2, Mini SE, and Air 2S. If you have any of these drones, you can now plan and carry out autonomous missions or use intelligent flight modes such as tracking, follow me, panorama, and focus to get more out of your aircraft.

The support for DJI Mini 2, Mini SE, and Air 2S comes through version 4.20.0 of the Litchi app. Right now, only the Android app has been updated to add compatibility for these drones – because DJI is yet to update its Mobile SDK for iOS.

SDK refers to a software development kit that allows third-party app developers like Litchi to add features not natively present in DJI drones. Litchi is hopeful that DJI Mobile SDK for iOS would be able to support new drones by the end of March, shortly after which the flight planning app would release its iOS beta.

For now, these are some of the features provided by the Litchi app that Mini 2, Mini SE, and Air 2S drone users can enjoy if they use an Android device to fly their drone:

Waypoint mode: You can program the drone to fly a complete “mission” – flying to a series of pre-selected points, and carrying out pre-programmed actions at each one.

Panorama mode: Easily shoot horizontal, vertical, and 360-degree spherical panoramas.

Track mode: You draw a rectangle around a person or vehicle, and the drone will then follow the subject around, keeping the camera pointing toward them.

Follow Me: The drone follows your every move using the mobile device’s GPS and altitude sensors.

Focus mode: Litchi assists you by taking control of both the gimbal and the drone’s yaw axis, so you can concentrate on horizontal movements.

The Litchi app sells for $24.99 on Google Play, a relatively modest one-time investment for rather advanced flight capabilities for your drone.

