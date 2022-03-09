2022 FAA Drone Symposium announced for April 28

To discuss all things drone, the 2022 FAA Drone Symposium has been scheduled for Thursday, April 28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The in-person event will be co-hosted by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) during the XPONENTIAL 2022 conference.

The program will feature a variety of sessions that will bring you direct insights from FAA leadership. There will be collaborative discussions on the state of enabling technologies and future regulations, along with a look at how far the community has come toward the safe integration of drones into the National Airspace System.

The themes for the 2022 FAA Drone Symposium have been set as “Arise, Connect, and Advance.” Here’s what each of them means:

Arise: The focus here is on commercial drone operations, whether in the US or abroad. The FAA is recognizing that many significant developments in the ecosystem have happened or will happen soon. The BVLOS ARC, for example, will soon issue its report. The manufacturing deadline for Remote Id is approaching. Standards and regulatory bodies are working to promote global harmonization. So, if you use drones for business, the FAA is urging you to “arise” at the 2022 symposium and help integration reach new heights.

Connect: There’s no doubt that the symposium will provide an excellent platform to meet and network with peers in academia, industry, and government. By following the theme of “connect,” the FAA wants you to take advantage of the opportunity to share best practices and lessons learned from operations, applications, and new technologies.

Advance: Among the many benefits that the 2022 FAA Drone Symposium will offer, expect to discover first-hand success stories, receive insights from government decision-makers, and grow your network. You will also have the chance to learn how drones could help you, your business, and your community.

You can find the detailed program of the event here, and the registration link, as well as the fee structure, can be found here.

