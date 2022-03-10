DJI drone sale: Grab Mavic Air 2 bundle at $789 ($199 off) 

The DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo is currently available at $789, instead of its usual $988. This $199 discount on one of the best portable, folding drones DJI has ever made is being offered by select retailers for a limited time only.

While Amazon is running a 24-hour deal on the drone bundle, the sale is expected to last until March 17 (or till stocks last) at Adorama and Drone Nerds.

Adorama’s deals on the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo are especially lucrative because, in addition to the $199 discount, the retailer is also throwing in a bunch of accessories in its bundles at no extra cost.

The first bundle at Adorama comes with a free 128GB SanDisk Extreme microSD card, Firehouse Technology ARC “V” strobe light, Aries drone landing pad, and a ProOptic cleaning kit. And there’s another bundle that includes a free DJI Mavic Air 2 ND Filters Set (worth $65).

Why buy DJI Mavic Air 2 drone bundle

With a half-inch CMOS sensor, DJI Mavic Air 2 can capture pretty impressive 48MP photos and 4K/60fps video. Offering a flight time of up to 34 minutes, this drone is a delight for aerial photography because it comes packed with a ton of smart features. For example, Mavic Air 2 can analyze the scene and select from the following three options for the best effect in still images:

HDR photos: The drone automatically captures seven varying exposures of the same photograph, merging them together to bring out a highly dynamic image.

Hyperlight: Hyperlight is designed for low-light scenarios, taking multiple photographs and merging them to bring out a clear image with less of the noise that usually occurs in low-light scenes.

Scene Recognition: Mavic Air 2 can recognize five categories of scenes including sunsets, blue skies, grass, snow, and trees, then optimize settings to make the photograph pop by bringing out the highest degree of color, detail, and tones.

For safety, the drone is equipped with obstacle sensors on the front and rear. They warn pilots when they’re too close to an object and can also be set to stop the drone from moving any closer to avoid a collision. For subject-tracking, there’s ActiveTrack 3.0 as well as other intelligent features such as Point of Interest 3.0 and Spotlight 3.0.

You can buy the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo from Adorama, Amazon, or Drone Nerds.

