DJI updates Fly app, Mavic Air 2 drone firmware

DJI is rolling out a new firmware update for the Mavic Air 2 drone. At the same time, the technology giant is updating the DJI Fly app to version 1.5.10.

The fresh update for Mavic Air 2 comes barely one month after the drone received its first firmware boost of 2022. But just like Air 2’s previous few firmware updates, the new version – 01.01.07.20 for the aircraft and 04.11.00.32 for the remote controller – doesn’t add any new features to the drone.

According to DJI’s release notes, the update “optimizes user experience and improves overall software stability.”

In any case, DJI recommends you keep your drone updated to its latest firmware version for a better flying experience. The firmware on Mavic Air 2 can be updated with both the DJI Fly app and DJI Assistant 2 (Consumer Drones Series). You can find our step-by-step guide to updating the firmware here.

DJI Fly app v1.5.10

The other new update coming from DJI’s stables concerns the Fly app. But just like the previous version 1.5.9, this one also “fixes certain issues and optimizes overall app quality” rather than adding any new features.

This update is available for both iOS and Android devices.

