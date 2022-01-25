You can now fly DJI Mavic Air 2 autonomously with DroneDeploy

Flight automation software DroneDeploy has added support for DJI Mavic Air 2. This means you can now undertake commercial tasks such as inspecting facades and rooftops or mapping small sites completely autonomously with a small, affordable $799 drone.

The support for DJI Mavic Air 2 comes with a new update for the DroneDeploy Flight App: version 4.73.0. According to the product release notes shared by the cloud-control software solution provider:

Field teams can now fly DJI Mavic Air 2 completely automated within the DroneDeploy Flight App. This seamless process enables companies to take advantage of adding the versatile and small form factor Mavic Air 2 drone to their fleet. With this release, inspection teams can fly facades and rooftops with ease, while survey teams mapping smaller acre sites have the flexibility to quickly capture necessary data for time-critical progress tracking.

The capability is being made available to all paid subscription customers of DroneDeploy through a built-in partnership with Dronelink. Just in case you’re worried about a third-party application voiding the warranty of your DJI Mavic Air 2, you should know that Dronelink takes full responsibility if it’s a software bug that causes your drone to crash.

The DroneDeploy app comes with several neat features including planning and scheduling of repeatable flights, live RGB mapping in real-time through iOS devices, and measurement of elevation, distance, volumes, surface area, roof geometry (roof reports), etc. The data can then be exported in the format you need, such as JPG, Geotiff, OBJ, XYZ, and LAS.

It’s worth highlighting that the DroneDeploy platform powers around 1.5 million commercial flights annually. The company has some 5,000 customers spread across the world, through whom almost 400 DroneDeploy maps get processed in the Google Cloud platform at any given moment, with an average processing time of roughly an hour.

