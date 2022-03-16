DJI Mini 3 shell leak hints at design revamp for beginner drone

The rumored Mini 3, which is tipped to be the best ever beginners’ drone from DJI, could look radically different from its predecessor. This is according to a new video that’s been leaked on Chinese social media.

We recently wrote about the specs and features the upcoming Mini 3 may feature. And now, a video leaked on Chinese video-sharing website Bilibili is hinting at a major design revamp for the new drone.

The video, shared by long-time DJI tipsters @DealsDrone and @OsitaLV, shows what is alleged to be the shell of the highly-anticipated Mini 3 drone. This framework bears resemblance to a photo that was leaked earlier as the “DJI Mini 3 Pro”, hinting that this drone may have multiple versions designed to suit varied user requirements. Take a look:

The rumored DJI Mini 3 Pro…

…and its alleged shell

See more Well, maybe it is! pic.twitter.com/bS55zH9Yxl — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) March 15, 2022

From this video, one of the more prominent design changes can be noticed in the brackets for the front arms that appear different from the horizontally folding ones seen on the DJI Mini 2. Also, the battery compartment looks bigger than the Mini 2’s, while gimbal support seems to indicate a camera that can tilt upward and downward.

DJI Mini 3 launch date

In any case, it is no longer a secret that the Mini 3 is all set for take-off. Consistent with previous rumors that hinted at an April launch date, DJI Tech Support in China has gone ahead to confirm to fans that Mini 3 is indeed releasing “soon.”

See more When mini 3 release?

DJI Tech Support: Soon pic.twitter.com/xb5Uz09jRa — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) March 13, 2022

