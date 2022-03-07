DJI Mini 3 new rumored specs list

DJI Mini 3, the highly anticipated successor to the popular Mini 2 drone, has been dominating the rumor mill as it approaches a supposed release date of April 2022. In the latest development, a DJI leaker has released a list of possible specs the upcoming drone could feature.

The leaker, @DealsDrone, has based his specs list on a product graphic that was shared recently by another longtime DJI source, @OsitaLV.

According to the new rumored specs list, the DJI Mini 3 drone could sport:

A 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor

F1.7 large aperture

A gimbal tilted at a large angle allowing you to shoot upwards

A camera supporting vertical mode

3-directional obstacle avoidance

ActiveTrack Mode

O3 transmission system

A new remote controller with built-in screen

Also read: DJI Action 2 dual-screen combo falls to new low at $80 off

See more DJI Mini 3 Spec Guess. 1/1.3" CMOS, F1.7 large aperture

The gimbal is tilted at a large angle, and you can shoot upwards

Camera supports vertical mode

3 direction obstacle avoidance

Active Track

O3 transmission

New remote control with screen pic.twitter.com/daruvJDx6Q — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) March 6, 2022

For comparison, the Mini 2 comes with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor to deliver 12MP stills. It uses the less advanced O2 transmission system, and doesn’t feature any obstacle avoidance sensors. The sub-250-gram also doesn’t support subject tracking natively. But with the recent release of Mini 2 SDK, third-party flight apps such as Litchi have begun to offer tracking and “follow me” modes to Mini 2 users.

In any case, the Mini 2, which was released in November 2020, is long due for an overhaul. Previous rumors have indicated that the revamped drone could feature a new aerodynamic design with a carbon-fiber body. Expect to see downward slanted arms, larger propellers, as well as forward, backward, and downward obstacle avoidance sensors. The maximum flight time is also expected to increase with possibly a battery extender. And the drone camera will, no doubt, see an improvement.

See more What if they really made DJI Mini 3 next year? pic.twitter.com/TjQfYi2gdC — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) December 28, 2021

It’s worth highlighting that with the recent arrival of Autel Nano and Nano+, DJI finally has some serious competition in the sub-250-gram space. However, with the Nano’s standard package costing at least $200 more than the Mini 2, DJI still has a significant edge in a budget-conscious market. And to retain that edge, the new and improved Mini 3 will also need to come at a competitive price.

Read more: Finnish volunteers deliver 140 DJI Mavic Mini drones to Ukraine military

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos