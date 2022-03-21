DJI releases new night vision sensor for M300 RTK drone

DJI has just finished its latest “For Everyday Heroes” event, where it introduced the new M30 product line ecosystem: an enterprise drone that can fit into a backpack, a multi-drone fleet management software, and an autonomous docking and recharging station. But alongside these, DJI has also unveiled a new sensor, Zenmuse H20N, designed especially for its flagship enterprise drone, the DJI M300 RTK.

Night vision camera for drones

The new hybrid sensor solution by DJI is made specifically for critical nighttime operations using drones.

Think search and rescue missions where being able to spot a human in distress could be the difference between life and death, or emergency situations such as industrial fires that warrant immediate scene recognition. In these scenarios, where the human eye may struggle to identify things, a drone with a night vision sensor and a thermal camera can prove to be a massive advantage for first responders.

Also read: Two states, four missing kayakers: Rescued by drones in 5 mins

As DJI explains, the new Zenmuse H20N payload brings together a ton of cool tech for night drone operations: a starlight-grade night vision camera, a hybrid zoom thermal imaging camera, and a laser rangefinder.

More precisely, the solution comprises a night vision camera that can give sharp and clear images even when illumination is as low as 0.0001 Lux, a 20x hybrid optical zoom, 640×512 resolution thermal imaging camera, 2x\8x optical zoom, and a laser rangefinder with 1,200m range. The bottom line being: This drone sensor can capture a scene clearly even in darkness.

The DJI Zenmuse H20N will be available for purchase through the DJI online store and DJI Enterprise dealers.

Read more: This mobile phone detecting payload can be a gamechanger for search and rescue drones

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos