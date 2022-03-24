Even kids are donating their drones to Ukraine

Ukraine is using drones as vital tools in its defense against the invading Russian forces. Even children understand that. This is why kids are now stepping forward to donate their prized quadcopters to the Ukrainian army.

A couple of instances of incredible drone donations by kids have come to light in recent days.

A 6-year-old boy from the Sumy Oblast region in the northeastern part of Ukraine received a drone as a gift from his father on his birthday. According to a March 18 report by the Ukrainian parliament’s Educational Center, the boy told his dad:

Dad, let’s give it our military. They need it more. They protect us.

And he went himself, his huge smile in tow, to deliver the special gift to Sumy region’s Krolevets armed forces.

And then, this week, a girl from Belarus packed up her drone to donate to the Ukrainian army. Her gift was accompanied by a drawing of a camouflaged soldier and a hand-written note that said:

My name is Varya. I am sending you my favorite drone. You need it more. I want you all to be alive. Please, when you drive all the fascists out of Ukraine, then liberate my Belarus too.

Varya’s drone donation caught the eye of Belarusian opposition leader in exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. She took to Twitter to say:

Many people ask how to join our anti-war movement. Varia gave the best answer – just start doing anything you can to support Belarus and Ukraine.

A number of people have donated drones to the Ukrainian army. Earlier this month, a group of Finnish volunteers hand-delivered 140 DJI Mavic Mini drones to the Ukrainian military to assist with reconnaissance efforts. This was followed by a Dutch volunteer group bringing 187 DJI Mini 2 drones to Ukraine so “we all can see” what Russia is doing to the nation.

