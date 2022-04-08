Gremsy announces PE line of plug-and-play camera gimbals for open drone ecosystems

Gremsy, one of the most popular developers of camera gimbal stabilizers for drones, is launching a new product for open drone ecosystems. The Vietnamese gimbal manufacturer recently joined forces with autonomous mobility platform Auterion. And the result is Gremsy PE: a gimbal series that has been purpose-built for an effortless integration with Auterion and MAVLink compliant drones.

Gremsy PE is available for pre-order in two models: T3 PE and Pixy PE.

Custom-built on the popular line of Gremsy gimbals (T3 and Pixy U), the lineup supports a wide range of specialized cameras in the market. The product design adheres to the Pixhawk Payload Bus and, as such, is purely standardized in mechanical and electrical connection.

Gremsy PE comes equipped with a sliding dovetail quick release mechanism to ease system setup and configuration. The gimbal series is ready to plug and play with Auterion-powered and other MAVlink based platforms, including Cube and Pixhawk.

Auterion sees this collaboration with Gremsy as a significant step toward offering enterprise users a wider variety of integrated solutions. With the PE gimbal connected to Auterion powered drones, customers can leverage the full feature set of Auterion’s Open Drone Ecosystem and Gremsy’s versatile gimbal platforms to access control and settings of the payloads and gimbal – enabling optimum support in mapping and inspection, along with a multitude of other industrial applications.

Gremsy PE currently supports payload control of Sony A7RIV and Wiris series cameras and a variety of other payloads powered by Auterion. In addition, the PE gimbals enable the development of products or applications related to gimbal control (tracking, inspection, mapping) by MAVSDK, MAVLink Gimbal Protocol V2, and gSDK.

Shipping begins May 10.

Read more: Percepto earns first BVLOS waiver in Europe for autonomous drone inspections

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos