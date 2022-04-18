Mixed reactions as drones follow players at USFL opening weekend

As the new and improved United States Football League (USFL) began its inaugural season on Saturday night, every attempt was made to give fans as much access to the teams and players as possible– the one technology that had many viewers talking about it was the use of drones during gameplay.

Fox Sports, which owns the USFL, plans to make a $150 million investment in the spring football league over three years. A chunk of that money is going into trying out broadcast innovations that may draw fans in. The idea is to figure out “what’s great” and possibly encourage NFL to follow suit.

So, in addition to drones, you have two players from each team wearing helmets with cameras on them. The coaches and players are all donning mics, the audio feed from which is being made available for telecasts; even the interactions inside the locker room are not off-limits.

Only time will tell whether or not this version of the league has some staying power, but the unique perspective provided by drones inside the stadium soon became a talking point on social media.

The aerial shots were captured by drones that were specially built for the USFL by the aerial cinematography experts at Beverly Hills Aerials. Overall, the fresh angles that the drones captured seemed to impress viewers.

See more This is pretty cool. Its different and I appreciate they took a chance at doing something new. https://t.co/KcUfaWUORQ — Chris Ferrell (@TheChrisFerrell) April 17, 2022

See more This is dope Nfl should do this ! https://t.co/VWSo70cxXv — The Toxic Nice Guy (@BrickhouseUriah) April 18, 2022

But there were clearly some issues with execution, and football fans were quick to notice – with one of the most polarizing aspects for many being the noise that the drones produced.

See more I was really looking forward to the #USFL, but this has to be a director’s nightmare. There’s way too much going on. Too much cross talk, and dizzying drones. Less tech & more pure football, please. — Janet 🇺🇸⚓️❤ (@cape_codder) April 17, 2022

See more Super excited for the #USFL but we really gotta ditch the drone footage. I appreciate that it’s a new concept that hasn’t been used in football in this capacity, but it’s making me sea sick lol and hopefully soon they can upgrade the camera equipment — ElisabethBridget (@ElisabethBridge) April 17, 2022

See more the USFL drones sound like cod zombies pic.twitter.com/XIBuDxLC7G — alex 💙💛 (@highlghtheaven) April 17, 2022

See more Agreed it looks amazing! Unfortunately the sound of the drone flying around is INCREDIBLY annoying — Josh Berman (@Josh_Berman123) April 17, 2022

In the meantime, we suspect the USFL would be paying close attention to the chatter on social media. Fox Sports has also admitted that “technology will grow throughout the season because there are things that have never been tried before.” The opinion of the fans clearly matters the most in this scenario. So, jump on to the comments section, and let us know what you think about drones covering football: yay or nay?

