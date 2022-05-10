DJI Mini 3 Pro drone officially announced: Top 10 things to know

Despite leaks and rumors painting an extremely vivid picture of DJI’s new drone over the past few days, it’s a pretty exciting moment when a new product officially drops. The DJI Mini 3 Pro is available to pre-order now, with shipping expected later this month. But before you consider buying the drone, here are the top 10 things you need to know.

DJI has clearly spent a lot of time rethinking what an ultra-lightweight aerial camera can achieve. The Mini 3 Pro is a portable, powerful drone that comes packed with imaging versatility, excellent flight capability, and plenty of intelligent shoot modes that would allow you to fly mini but create big. Let’s dive right into its key selling points…

It weighs less than 250 grams

Aviation safety regulations in many countries and regions consider aircraft under 250 grams to be the safest drones. The Mini 3 Pro sits pretty at under 249 grams. Its combination of weight, safety, and performance comes as a fresh option for content creators, explorers, and new pilots looking to fly.

It’s unbelievably powerful for its size

The Mini 3 Pro keeps the same compact foldability for packing and taking anywhere, just like its predecessors – Mavic Mini, Mini 2, and Mini SE. But this drone comes with more built-in features than any other DJI drone its size, namely enhanced flight performance, camera system, battery life, and intelligent features that were previously only available in the Air and Mavic series.

A total redesign for a Mini drone

The Mini 3 Pro is a drastically different drone than the previous Mini lineup. It has received a completely new structural design that brings several performance enhancements.

The arms and propellers have been adjusted for more aerodynamic flight that increases flight time. The new design also mounts forward and backward dual-vision sensors at the very front of the drone, broadening the sensing range for even safer flight. A complete gimbal redesign unlocks more camera angles than ever, enabling movements like tilt-up shots and vertical shooting.

First Mini to integrate APAS and FocusTrack (Follow Me)

In a first for the Mini drone series, the DJI Mini 3 Pro features Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing, consisting of forward, backward, and downward visual sensors. The forward and downward sensors have a wider field of view, providing seamless coverage for better route planning and environmental awareness.

These sensors also enable Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS) 4.0, which automatically detects and finds a safer path around obstacles during flight. In addition, these sensors also enable the entire FocusTrack suite, which allows you to select a subject that the drone automatically keeps within the center of the frame during flight while automatically planning a safe flight route.

New camera system for pro-quality content

Mini 3 Pro’s enhanced imaging system is powered by a 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera sensor with dual native ISO – a capturing technology you’d typically associate with cinema and some micro single cameras. It also has an aperture of f/1.7 and shoots images at up to 48MP (RAW support available) and video at up to 4K/60fps.

Meanwhile, to help social media content creators step up their game, the camera rotates 90 degrees for a mode called True Vertical Shooting. This way, you can capture incredible photos and videos in portrait orientation without quality-cutting image zooming and cropping.

For the most vivid detail, HDR video recording is available at frame rates up to 30fps. A Normal color profile is available for quick in-app editing, while D-Cinelike allows for more post-editing possibilities. Digital video zoom at up to 2x is available in 4K, 3x in 2.7K, and 4x in Full HD.

DJI Mini 3 Pro also has improved image performance with 2.4μm pixels that capture more image detail, which is especially helpful in low lighting and night.

Let’s take a look at the sample photos:

First DJI drone to offer extended flight battery

Even though the Mini 3 Pro is under 249 grams, DJI has still managed to extend its flight time. At a maximum flight of 34 minutes, the Mini 3 Pro can capture more landscapes and destinations on a single charge.

In addition, to allow for more choice, the Mini 3 Pro also introduces an extended flight battery option for the first time in DJI drone history. The Intelligent Flight Battery Plus allows for a maximum flight time of 47 minutes, an unprecedented capability for a drone this size.

Battery Plus gives Battery Plus DJI Mini 3 Pro drone a maximum flight time of 47 minutes

Pairing perfectly with this extended flight time, Mini 3 Pro features the O3 transmission system, which delivers a crisp 1080p live view from a distance as far as 12 km.

Intelligent photo and video shooting features

One of the main things that make DJI Mini 3 Pro the drone to buy right now is that integrates a full suite of intelligent capturing modes from DJI’s more expensive Air and Mavic series. With a single tap, you can do the following:

1. FocusTrack Suite

Spotlight 2.0 keeps the subject in frame while you fly manually.

keeps the subject in frame while you fly manually. Point of Interest 3.0 circles the subject in a set flight radius and speed.

circles the subject in a set flight radius and speed. ActiveTrack 4.0 follows the subject in two selectable ways: Trace: The aircraft tracks the subject at a constant distance Parallel: The aircraft tracks the subject while flying beside it at a constant angle and distance

follows the subject in two selectable ways:

2. QuickShots

Dronie: Aircraft flies back and up with the camera locked on the subject.

Aircraft flies back and up with the camera locked on the subject. Helix: Aircraft flies up and spirals around the subject.

Aircraft flies up and spirals around the subject. Rocket: Aircraft flies up with the camera facing down.

Aircraft flies up with the camera facing down. Circle: Aircraft circles around the subject.

Aircraft circles around the subject. Boomerang: Aircraft flies around the subject in an oval path, ascending as it flies away and descending as it returns.

Aircraft flies around the subject in an oval path, ascending as it flies away and descending as it returns. Asteroid: Aircraft creates a shot that begins as a sphere panorama high above the subject and ends with a normal shot hovering near the subject.

3. MasterShots

Keeps the subject in the center of the frame while executing different maneuvers in sequence to generate a short cinematic video.

4. Hyperlapse

Creates a dynamic timelapse where the aircraft flies on set paths during capture.

Compatible with multiple remote controllers

While we understand many first-time drone users would be keen to buy the Mini 3 Pro, this drone happens to be the perfect upgrade for Mavic Mini, Mini SE, and Mini 2 operators as well. And this is why DJI had decided to meet everyone’s needs by making the Mini 3 Pro compatible with both the new DJI RC as well as the RC-N1 remote that current Mini owners already have.

The new DJI RC is lightweight so you don’t get tired holding it, and it comes with a 5.5-inch built-in touchscreen. Since it already comes integrated with the DJI Fly app, you don’t need to mount your smartphone to the controller. It’s also worth highlighting that DJI plans to make this controller compatible with more drones in the future.

DJI Mini 3 Pro accessories

DJI Mini 3 Pro arrives with several accessories to help you get the most out of every flight:

● DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery, which has a maximum flight time of 34 mins

● DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, which has a maximum flight time of 47 mins

● DJI Mini 3 Pro Two-Way Charging Hub, which charges Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Batteries in sequence

● DJI Mini 3 Pro ND Filters Set (ND 16/64/256), which lets Mini 3 Pro capture more detail in the brightest of conditions

● DJI Mini 3 Pro Propellers, which are essential to help ensure reliable flight every time

● DJI 30W USB-C Charger, which charges an Intelligent Flight Battery to 0-100% in just 64 minutes and an Intelligent Flight Battery Plus in 101 minutes

DJI Mini 3 Pro price and buying options

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is available to pre-order now from DJI’s official store as well as authorized retail partners such as Amazon and B&H Photo Video.

However, unlike previous DJI drone buying options – where you could either get an aircraft, RC, and a single battery or opt for the Fly More Kit which offered more batteries and accessories along with the drone and RC – the Mini 3 Pro can be bought in multiple configurations and at different price points. Here’s what you get to choose from:

DJI Mini 3 Pro (no remote controller): $669

DJI Mini 3 Pro + DJI RC-N1 remote controller: $759

DJI Mini 3 Pro + new DJI RC: $909

DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit with 2 Intelligent Flight Batteries, 1 Two-Way Charging Hub, 2 sets of propellers, and Shoulder Bag: $189

DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit Plus with 2 Intelligent Flight Batteries Plus, 1 Two-Way Charging Hub, 2 sets of propellers, and Shoulder Bag: $249

All other accessories will be sold separately but can be pre-ordered now.

It’s safe to say DJI has truly taken the Mini series to the next level with this drone. The combination of its portability, 4K/60fps video, ActiveTrack, tri-directional obstacle sensing, and 90° gimbal rotation for social media-friendly content, all while extending the flight time to well over 30 minutes, is simply too good to pass up on.

Planning to buy DJI Mini 3 Pro drone? Head to DJI’s official store, Amazon, or B&H Photo Video now.

