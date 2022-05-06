First unboxing video of leaked DJI Mini 3 Pro drone is here

Just a few short hours after DJI teased its May 10 “Twist in the Plot” product launch event, the tech giant finds itself facing a rather unpleasant plot twist: An unboxing video of the Mini 3 Pro has appeared online, showing off the sub-250-gram drone and the new DJI RC remote controller in incredible detail.

The unofficial unboxing, shared by YouTuber Darren McHardy (below) and DJI leaker Jasper Ellens, doesn’t really concentrate much on the aircraft, because, well, just about everything there’s to know about the DJI Mini 3 Pro has already been leaked online. But this is our first detailed, 360-degree look at the new DJI RC with an in-built screen.

McHardy explains in his video that he’s received the unboxing footage from a “special individual” who managed to get hold of the Mini 3 Pro early. But eagle-eyed drone enthusiasts contend the box seen in the video comes from the inventory of UK retailer Agros, who accidentally made their product listing public last weekend.

Now, we can’t be sure if that is indeed the case, but the Agros listing has already spilled plenty about the highly awaited drone – showcasing several new high-res photos and details of the aircraft’s features.

Let’s go see that video now.

Leaked DJI Mini 3 Pro unboxing video

As you may have noticed, the antennas on the new controller are not visible outside, seemingly indicating that they are now built inside the device. Also, the new DJI RC does not seem to have an HDMI port, but a USB-C to HDMI adapter should be able to help there.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the new DJI RC!

Read more: DJI Mini 3 Pro complete specs

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos