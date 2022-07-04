DJI to stop support for some Phantom models – is your drone affected?

Here’s some important news for longtime DJI Phantom users. The technology giant has announced the end of service (EOS) timeline for select Phantom drone models and their accessories.

Starting September 30, 2022, DJI will no longer provide maintenance or technical support for Phantom 2 (2.4G) and Phantom 3 4K drones and their accessories.

The company explains in a statement:

Subject to technological developments and changes in product usage requirements, each generation of electronic products has a fixed life cycle. To continuously provide you with premium products and service experiences, DJI regularly optimizes resource allocations to promote the development and application of new products and technologies. As of the date of service suspension, we will no longer provide you with services for these products involving product inquiries, technical support, and product maintenance. We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.

It’s worth noting that DJI stopped manufacturing both these products in 2017. And for the past many years, the drone maker has been diligently providing support services for the aircraft. But now, the company’s recommendation to operators of Phantom 2 and Phantom 3 4K drones is to upgrade their aircraft.

DJI says:

If you are still using any of the above products, we sincerely recommend that you upgrade it to an alternative product of a new model, so that you can enjoy our more recent and improved technologies, and we can then continue to provide you with efficient service.

Back in 2019, Romeo Durscher, DJI’s then Director of Public Safety Integration, clarified that the Phantom line with the exception of the Phantom 4 Pro RTK had come to an end. And now, DJI’s stock of Phantom 4 RTKs is also starting to dwindle. The product is listed as “temporarily out of stock” on most retail websites but we did find it available for sale on DroneNerds.

Meanwhile, the reason why the drone maker is urging users to switch to an “alternative product” is that it considers the Matrice series as the future of enterprise aircraft, while enthusiasts and commercial users have a plethora of Mavic drones to choose from. DJI’s latest addition to its enterprise line is the M30, a high-performance drone that can fit inside a backpack.

The M30 series comes in two versions, the M30 and the M30T. The M30 model integrates a 48MP 1/2-inch CMOS sensor zoom camera with 5×~16× optical and 200× digital zoom, a 12MP wide-angle camera, 8k photo 4K/30 fps video resolution, and a laser rangefinder that can give the precise coordinates of objects up to 1,200 meters away. The M30T features an additional 640×512 px radiometric thermal camera.

