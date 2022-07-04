Don’t fly your drone near fireworks: FAA

Ishveena Singh -
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)Drone Regulations
faa drones fireworks

As you celebrate the Independence Day holiday, the FAA is sending out reminders to keep safety front and center. The message is simple: drones and fireworks do not mix well together.

While you’re enjoying your drone during the holiday, know that it is not a great idea to capture firework activity with your drone, the FAA points out.

First, here are some general guidelines to keep in mind:

  • Don’t fly your drone in or near fireworks
  • Don’t fly over people
  • Don’t fly near airports

Next, it’s worth remembering that the July 4 weekend is a time when the FAA uses tools such as Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) to restrict aircraft operations within designated areas. Inadvertent flight into a TFR not only places a drone operator’s license at risk; it also increases the chances of being intercepted by military or law enforcement aircraft. Even worse, straying into TFR airspace may increase the risk of a mid-air collision.

You can check for airspace restrictions and TFRs on the B4UFLY app which is available to download for free in the Apple and Google Play store. For preflight planning and research, B4UFLY is also available as a desktop version. Key features of the app include:

  • A clear “status” indicator that informs the drone operator whether it is safe to fly or not. (For example, it shows flying in the Special Flight Rules Area around Washington, D.C. is prohibited.)
  • Informative, interactive maps with filtering options.
  • Information about controlled airspace, special use airspace, critical infrastructure, airports, national parks, military training routes, and temporary flight restrictions.
  • The ability to check whether it is safe to fly in different locations by searching for a location or moving the location pin.
  • Links to other FAA drone resources and regulatory information.

To learn more about what you can and can’t do with your drone, go to faa.gov/uas.

Read: FAA grants $4.4 million to seven universities for drone safety research

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Drone Regulations

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.
California man arrested for dropping illegal fireworks ...
Walmart-backed DroneUp seeks to scale drone deliveries ...
DJI drops new firmware updates for Mini 2, Air 2S drone...
DJI releases new firmware for Mavic Air 2, Air 2S drone...
Zipline gains Part 135 from FAA for US operations
North Dakota to test 6 new BVLOS drone cases this summe...
Zipline unveils onboard acoustic detect and avoid drone...
Thales to trial drone detection and ID system at Sydney...
Load more...
Show More Comments