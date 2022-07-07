Iris Automation, Sagetech provide comprehensive risk mitigation solution￼￼

Flight navigation tech specialists Iris Automation and Sagetech Avionics are teaming up to provide a one-stop shopping solution to ensure cooperative and noncooperative detection and air risk mitigation for both drones and crewed aircraft.

The move combines the partners’ overlapping tech capabilities. It pairs the primary function of Iris’s detection and collision avoidance platforms with Sagetech’s focus on situational awareness avionics for piloted craft and drones. The result brings the strength of both companies into a single solution providing safe flight between various types of aerial vehicles equipped with differing degrees of tech – a key steppingstone, they say, toward routine and safe beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights.

The details of that combination are a wonky mouthful better left to the description the new teammates provide:

Customers using the Casia Detect and Avoid (DAA) system, Iris Automation’s noncooperative sensor solution, have been able to secure a number of approvals from the FAA based on its ability to enhance the safety of drone operations through noncooperative detection. Integrating Casia with Sagetech’s TSO-approved MXS ADS-B transponder via Sagetech’s ACAS X sensor fusion and collision avoidance module provides a complete DAA air risk mitigation solution. It allows Sagetech Avionics to create a certifiable ACAS X-based avoidance system that can incorporate one or more forms of noncooperative detection as well as Sagetech’s recently certified ADS-B in/out system.

The Federal Aviation Administration states drone operators should have the means of both detecting and avoiding cooperative aircraft around them, as well as those that do not have onboard transponders broadcasting their location. The combined Iris and Sagetech avionics capacities provides those DAA capabilities for all operators, which may be a key safety asset toward making secure BVLOS flight routine.

“This is a tremendous combination of Sagetech Avionics’ cooperative surveillance and Iris Automation’s noncooperative detection that enables a holistic DAA/SAA system that is one step closer to unlocking the potential of BVLOS operations,” said Rudy Johnson, Sagetech’s director of technical business development.

In addition to producing on and off board perception systems and aviation safety solutions, Iris Automation is an active participant in several FAA ASSURE and BEYOND programs seeking the safe integration of drones into the national airspace. It also works with Transport Canada’s BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program.

