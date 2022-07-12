DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo is 45% off for Prime Day

It’s Prime Day 2022 and DJI is offering the Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo for $299, a staggering 45% off its usual retail price of $539. The Amazon sale price offer delivers a new all-time low for the modular action camera.

A follow-up to the DJI Osmo Action camera, the new 4K Action 2 comes with an interchangeable and adaptive magnetic design for ease of use and mobility. It can be attached to a helmet to film an FPV bike ride, mounted on a surfboard to capture a breaking wave, or clipped to a shirt to create an easy, hands-free city tour timelapse.

The $299 Dual-Screen Combo features a 1.76-inch OLED touchscreen with an additional OLED screen on the front touchscreen module, which attaches to the bottom of the camera unit via magnetic locks.

The dustproof, waterproof, and drop-proof camera offers a variety of intelligent features, including:

Slow Motion: Record video in slow motion to capture transient moments with permanence.

Record video in slow motion to capture transient moments with permanence. Hyperlapse and Timelapse: Control the perception of time with Timelapse and Hyperlapse to capture unique content with the effect of the world moving faster around you. During Hyperlapse recording, you can switch to and from regular-speed recording for even more creative options.

Control the perception of time with Timelapse and Hyperlapse to capture unique content with the effect of the world moving faster around you. During Hyperlapse recording, you can switch to and from regular-speed recording for even more creative options. QuickClip : Set the device to take short 10-, 15-, or 30-second videos, perfect for social media.

: Set the device to take short 10-, 15-, or 30-second videos, perfect for social media. Livestream: Use DJI Action 2 to broadcast a livestream with a stable stream output of up to 1080p/30fps.

Use DJI Action 2 to broadcast a livestream with a stable stream output of up to 1080p/30fps. UVC: Utilize DJI Action 2 as a USB video device class (UVC) for your computer and capture high-quality video for conference calls and live gaming broadcasts.

A recent firmware upgrade has significantly expanded the capabilities of DJI’s proprietary Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology that fuels the Action 2 camera. New features include a stabilization mode called HorizonBalancing and a low-power mode for time-lapse videography. Find out more details about the firmware update here.

