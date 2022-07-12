DJI slashes Mini 2 drone Fly More Combo to $479 for Prime Day

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can grab a savings of $120 on the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo this Prime Day. The best 4K drone for the money is currently available for only $479 instead of its usual $599 retail tag.

The DJI Mini 2 is the perfect drone for beginners and a must-have travel companion for summers. Weighing about as much as an apple and compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand, the Mini 2 packs in a ton of power in its small, foldable frame.

The drone has a maximum transmission range of 10 km, which is a 150% increase in transmission range when compared to the original Mavic Mini. Upgraded motors provide 31 minutes of flight time, faster acceleration and speed, along with the ability to withstand winds up to 24mph. The Fly More Combo, in particular, comes with three batteries so you get plenty of air time.

Mini 2 packs in a 1/2.3-inch sensor capable of recording 12MP images and a maximum video resolution of 4K/30fps @100 Mbps. There are plenty of pre-programmed intelligent shooting modes such as Dronie, Helix, Boomerang, and Circle, ensuring you get incredible content for social media sharing.

The only reason you’re seeing discounts this deep on a truly amazing drone is that DJI has released a newer model in the Mini series: the Mini 3 Pro.

As the latest sub-250-gram from DJI, the Mini 3 Pro naturally packs in some new features such as an obstacle-avoidance system, a full HD 120fps slow-mo mode, and a vertical shooting mode. Meanwhile, DJI is continuously improving its subject tracking and video transmission technologies too with each new drone model. The Mini 3 Pro also gets a new DJI RC controller with a built-in high brightness screen.

But you obviously need to pay more to get these upgrades. If you buy the Mini 3 Pro with the same controller that ships with the Mini 2, you pay $759. For Mini 3 Pro with the new DJI RC remote controller, you would need to shell out $909. And these prices do not include the Fly More Kit, which means you will need to buy extra batteries separately.

Bottom line? Though the Mini 3 Pro comes with many worthwhile upgrades, the Mini 2 is still our recommendation to someone who is looking to buy their “first” photography drone. And a deal that gets you the Fly More Combo for only $30 above the drone’s standard retail price of $449? Don’t miss it.

