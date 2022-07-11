Autel EVO Nano+, Lite+ drones are 20% off for Prime Day 2022 sale

As part of its Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals, Autel Robotics is offering a discount of 20% on its latest EVO Nano+ and EVO Lite+ drones. Here’s what you will get.

Autel Robotics is reducing the prices for the EVO Nano+ and EVO Lite+ premium drone bundles by 20% for only two days: July 12 and July 13. The discount is applicable for Amazon customers in the US, EU, and APAC regions.

Autel EVO Nano+ Prime Day discount

Typically selling for $1,099, the EVO Nano+ premium bundle is being reduced to $879 in the US for Prime Day.

Meanwhile, drone enthusiasts in the EU will be able to pick up the sub-250-gram drone for €759. In the Asia Pacific region, the bundle would cost $759 during the two-day Prime Day event.

The EVO Nano+ comes with a 3-axis gimbal and is compact enough to fit almost anywhere, from the side pocket of a hiking bag to the palm of your hand. The 4K EVO Nano+ has a 50 MP, 1/1.28-inch (0.8-inch) CMOS sensor. An RYYB color filter array design with an f/1.9 aperture offers superior noise reduction and effortlessly produces quality images in low light.

EVO Lite+ drone deal

The EVO Lite+ premium drone bundle, which usually sells for $1,849, is also down 20% for Prime Day 2022. You can pick it up for $1,479 in the US.

In the EU, the deal costs €1,319, while APAC customers can grab the bundle at a discounted price of $1,319.

The EVO Lite+ comes with a 6K camera and f/2.8-f/11 adjustable aperture which let you alter exposure and depth of field in imaginative ways. With an algorithm optimized for low light and a large 1-inch CMOS image sensor, Autel’s EVO Lite+ is known to capture crisp, vibrant nighttime images, even at a high ISO setting.

In addition, EVO Lite+ also features an Ultra Wide Angle Obstacle Avoidance system and a 7.4-mile flight range. This drone comes with a maximum flight time of 40 minutes.

