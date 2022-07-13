The most popular fixed-wing drone in the US, according to FAA

With their energy efficiency and multi-payload capacity, fixed-wing drones are perfect for surveying or surveilling large areas. But which is the most popular fixed-wing drone in America?

According to the data shared by the FAA, the senseFly eBee is the fixed-wing drone of choice for most commercial drone operators in the US.

Over 40% of all commercial fixed-wing drone registrations in the country since 2016 have been for the eBee, which was first released in 2013.

AgEagle, which recently acquired senseFly from European drone group Parrot, placed a request under the Freedom of Information Act Program ​(FOIA) and received the following numbers from the FAA. As you would notice in the table, the next most popular fixed-wing drone maker behind senseFly is AeroVironment.

Barrett Mooney, chairman and CEO of AgEagle, credits the eBee’s impressive market share to an unrelenting focus on ease of use, flight safety, and consistent mission-specific performance. Here’s Mooney:

A focus on drone safety and advanced functionality is why our line of eBee sUAS continues to succeed in meeting evolving Beyond Vision Line of Sight (BVLOS) and Operations Over People (OOP) regulatory requirements in an expanding number of countries worldwide, including, most recently, our BVLOS approvals in Brazil. As the FAA advances toward the safe integration of commercial drones into US airspace and permits BVLOS and OOP on a commercial scale, AgEagle intends to be right at the forefront partnering with industry partners to capitalize on the numerous benefits afforded by safe and reliable drone technologies.

It’s worth highlighting that the eBee X was the industry’s first drone to receive EASA design verification essential for BVLOS flights in the European Union. In addition, senseFly’s eBee TAC was the industry’s first drone to be added to the Blue UAS Cleared List by the US Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit under the Blue sUAS 2.0 program.

At the same time, it should also be pointed out that fixed-wing drones, overall, account for a very small portion of the drone industry. And DJI still continues to dominate the multirotor drone market.

