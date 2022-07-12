Yuneec announces new H850 drone with over 60 mins of flight time

Drone maker Yuneec is readying to release a new hexacopter, the H850 RTK, which has been designed with commercial applications such as infrastructure inspections, surveying, public safety applications, and fawn rescue in mind.

Yuneec says its new aircraft can deliver up to 65 minutes of air time, depending on the payload and weather conditions. And there’s a great deal of flexibility that Yuneec is offering in terms of payloads. For example, all payloads compatible with its previous commercial offering, H520E, can be used with the H850-RTK.

An equal emphasis has been placed on flight and data security too, with the drone maker insisting, “Flight data belongs to you and to nobody else.”

The H850 is equipped with a dual IMU, compass, barometer, and two smart batteries. According to Yuneec, the drone can land safely even if one of its motors stops functioning midair. Similarly, the aircraft is equipped with dual RTK antennas to ensure high-precision positioning even if one antenna becomes disabled. The drone maker explains that all data, including raw GNSS data and real-time solutions, can be logged on board, ready for Post Processed Kinematics (PPK).

The H850 comes with the T-One remote controller, which has a 7-inch built-in display with a screen brightness of 1,000 nits. Running Android 10, the controller is juiced by a battery that can support up to eight hours of drone operations. The maximum video transmission range is 15 km.

Overall, Yuneec’s new bird seems to be competing with the DJI M300 RTK, but it would have to do so at a lower price. The Yuneec H850 drone will be available for purchase from August 2022. More details here.

