DroneBase acquires UK firm Inspection² to expand drone AI capabilities

California drone data collection and analytics startup DroneBase has acquired Inspection², a UK-based company that specializes in automating industrial inspections through AI technology. DroneBase plans to utilize the incoming tech stack across telecom and transmission & distribution (T&D) sectors.

This is DroneBase’s second acquisition in less than a year. In December 2021, DroneBase picked up Indian startup AirProbe’s AI solution for drone-based solar inspections.

The Inspection² platform, meanwhile, is capable of reducing analysis time by up to 70%, compared to traditional inspection methods. As Dan Burton, CEO and founder of DroneBase, points out:

With Inspection², we can now inspect the entire renewable energy site from asset to grid. We’ve developed the industry’s leading offerings for solar and wind energy owners and operators. Inspection² has designed solutions that enable the T&D and the telecom sectors to quickly and accurately identify early warnings of degradation and take action to improve operations, planning, and risk mitigation.

DroneBase plans to offer the new services to its wind and solar clients immediately while striving to serve the telecom industry globally. James Harrison, CEO of Inspection², will now become a part of the DroneBase team. Harrison says:

The challenges of protecting high-value assets have become complex and more critical. Intelligent imagery is no longer an optional part of your monitoring and inspection; it’s a critical, bottom-line function for clients owning these assets. Our approach to making it simple and actionable for customers to protect high-value assets in critical infrastructure aligns perfectly with how DroneBase is defining the intelligent imaging industry.

