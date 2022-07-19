Nordic Unmanned touts four simultaneous BVLOS drone deployments in Europe

Nordic Unmanned says it is the first drone operator to have four simultaneous Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) deployments in Europe.

The company’s latest contract comes from a long-time partner, the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). Similar to what it did last year, Nordic Unmanned is assisting the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda with multipurpose maritime surveillance in the Strait of Gibraltar.

The project includes monitoring of sulfur oxide and nitric oxide levels in ship exhaust and assisting the Spanish Maritime Safety Agency (SASEMAR) in search and rescue (SAR) operations, as needed.

Read: Will DJI Mini 3 Pro receive Europe’s CE C0 class identification label?

Separating Africa from Europe, and stretching only 15km at its most narrow point, the busy waters of the Strait of Gibraltar host significant amounts of large and medium-sized vessels, notably oil tankers and freighters. Nordic Unmanned’s drones will fly BVLOS over select ships and check whether they are complying with the International Maritime Organization’s 2020 sulfur and nitrogen oxide regulations.

The company’s emission monitoring drones are also deployed over the Baltic Sea.

Knut Roar Wiig, CEO at Nordic Unmanned, says:

Our customers see the value of having frequent data delivered through daily operations. Our BVLOS drone operations allow critical decision-makers to have the latest and most detailed information. It is with great satisfaction that we can now share that we are currently operating four BVLOS drone operations in Europe. We are proud to be working with such a forward-leaning authority as EMSA in providing the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda with cutting-edge drone services.

Read: Louisiana college latest to use drones to improve campus security

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos