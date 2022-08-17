Autel EVO II V3 drones, Smart Controller hit the FCC

Autel Robotics is readying to release six EVO II V3 drones, the company’s recent FCC filings indicate. Moreover, two new drone controllers are also being prepped for release.

Autel EVO II V3 drones

Autel started creating different versions of its EVO II drones in response to the global chip shortage. When the second version came out, Autel put an identifiable “V2” mark between the top obstacle avoidance sensors of the drones. But while the payloads were interchangeable between V1 and V2, having a different chipset meant that V2 remote controllers would not be able to communicate with V1 aircraft and vice versa. Now, V3 is coming.

Here are the different Autel EVO II V3 drones that could hit the market soon:

EVO II Pro V3: Quadcopter equipped with a 1-inch CMOS sensor that can shoot up to 6K video.

EVO II Pro RTK V3: Quadcopter equipped with a 6K camera and a RTK module that has centimeter-level positioning accuracy.

EVO II Pro Enterprise: Quadcopter equipped with a 6K camera and compatible with four kinds of enterprise accessories (Spotlight, Loudspeaker, Strobe, RTK Module).

EVO II DUAL 640T V3: Quadcopter equipped with a 4K camera and a thermal camera.

EVO II DUAL 640T RTK: Quadcopter equipped with a 4K camera, a thermal camera, and an RTK module that has centimeter-level positioning accuracy.

EVO II DUAL 640T Enterprise V3: Quadcopter equipped with a 4K camera, a thermal camera, and compatible with four kinds of enterprise accessories (Spotlight, Loudspeaker, Strobe, RTK Module).

Read: DJI reseller lists Avata drone accessories on web before product launch

The company also provides some information about the drone accessories in its FCC report:

Spotlight: Lights up the way in night operations or low-light conditions.

Loudspeaker: Stores multiple voice recordings and plays clips on loop, and allows the command center to speak to ground teams during emergency situations for efficient operations.

Strobe: Indicates the location of the aircraft at night to comply with night-ops regulations.

RTK Module: Supports NTRIP and is capable of centimeter-level positioning accuracy.

Read: Zipline faces patent lawsuit over drone detection and avoidance technology

Autel Smart Controller V3, Smart Controller SE

As was the case with EVO II V2 aircraft, the V3 drones will also come with a new Smart Controller compatible with their unique chipset. In addition, Autel is releasing a “SE” version of its Smart Controller, which might be compatible with the company’s EVO Lite and EVO Nano drone series.

Starting August 19, the Autel Lite+ and Nano+ drones will be available at a 20% discount on Amazon. In the meantime, you can find out more about Autel EVO Lite+ drone here and Autel EVO Nano+ drone here.

And now, here are the label locations for the EVO II V3 drones and the Smart Controllers, as found in the FCC filings:

Read: Texas man charged for using DJI Inspire drone in prison contraband drop

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos