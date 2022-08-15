DJI reseller lists Avata drone accessories on web before launch

A popular reseller of DJI products has listed a whole bunch of accessories on its website that it says are compatible with the yet-to-be-released Avata drone and the accompanying FPV Goggles 2.

The accessories listed by Adorama offer some more details into the upcoming product, including the price of the Fly More Kit and the fact that the indoor-friendly drone would support 18 minutes of flight time. Here are the accessories that Adorama says DJI Avata drone will support:

1. DJI Avata Battery Charging Hub

Price: $59

DJI Battery Charging Hub for Avata Intelligent Flight Battery can charge four batteries in sequence, which greatly enhances the charging efficiency.

2. DJI Propellers for Avata Drone

Price: $9

The DJI Avata Propellers have undergone precise dynamic balancing tests to provide powerful thrust to the aircraft.

3. DJI ND Filters Set with ND8, ND16, ND32 Filter for Avata Drone

Price: $79

The filters are made of high-quality light-reduction materials, and can help you capture real colors with stunning highlight and shadow details. By choosing the appropriate filter, you can have more freedom to control the aperture or shutter, which provides more exposure options and space for your creation.

4. DJI 2420mAh Intelligent Flight Battery for Avata Drone

Price: $129

The Intelligent Flight Battery has a rated capacity of 35.71 Wh and a powerful battery life of approximately 18 minutes. With a built-in DJI Intelligent Battery Management System, battery status is monitored and reported in real time, allowing you to focus less on power levels and more on flying.

5. DJI Fly More Kit with 2x Intelligent Flight Battery and Charging Hub for Avata Drone

Price: $279

At a better price than buying separately, DJI Avata Fly More Kit includes two Intelligent Flight Batteries and a Battery Charging Hub, providing sufficient power for your flight. The Intelligent Flight Battery has a rated capacity of 35.71 Wh and a powerful battery life of approximately 18 minutes. With a built-in DJI Intelligent Battery Management System, battery status is monitored and reported in real time, allowing you to focus less on power levels and more on flying.

6. DJI Headband for Avata Goggles 2

Price: $19

This headband is specially designed for Avata Goggles 2

7. DJI Propeller Guard for Avata Drone

Price: $29

The DJI Avata Propeller Guard adopts a ducted and precise aerodynamic design for smoother airflow and safer flight.

8. DJI Upper Frame for Avata Drone

Price: $19

The DJI Avata Upper Frame adopts a detachable design, which allows you to replace it by yourself.

9. DJI 1800mAh Battery for Avata Goggles 2

Price: $39

With a two-hour battery life and super-fast charging speeds, you can always be ready for immersive flight.

