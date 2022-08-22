DJI Action 2 sees price drop as Action 3 launch rumors surface

So, tech giant DJI might be going back to the basics with the next iteration of its action camera. Leaks suggest that DJI Action 3 will be released in September with an appearance identical to the original Osmo Action. In the meantime, DJI has lowered the price on all the special Action 2 bundles, including the Power Biking Combo, Dual-Screen Diving Combo, and the FPV Combo.

Leaker @DealsDrone says that DJI’s rugged action camera lineup could see a refresh as soon as mid-September. According to the leaker, DJI Action 3 camera would ditch the tiny, cube-like modular design adopted by Action 2 and go back to the classic action camera design.

We will learn more as more leaks surface, but for now, DJI is trying to pump up the sales of the magnetic Action 2 by offering attractive deals on special adventure activity bundles.

The Power Biking Combo, for example, is available at a 25% discount. Perfect for biking adventures, this bundle contains the DJI Action 2 Power Combo that can capture video in crystal-clear 4K plus a magnetic headband, a mounting kit, and a 128GB memory card. It is now available for $363 instead of the usual $483.

Then there’s the DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Diving Combo. Also available at 25% off its typical selling price, this water-ready bundle can help you capture the wonders of the ocean effortlessly. For $493, you can grab the DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo plus, a waterproof case, a floating handle, and a 128GB memory card.

The Power FPV Combo, meanwhile, is available at a 26% discount. With this $344 bundle, you can get closer to the action as you film in FPV. It includes an Action 2 Power combo, Magnetic Headband, and a 128GB microSD.

DJI Action 2 incorporates RockSteady 2.0, the company’s proprietary Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology, to ensure smooth footage. Complementing this is the HorizonSteady technology that maintains a level frame throughout the shot, even during dynamic moments.

The camera unit has a battery with a run time of up to 70 minutes on its own, 160 minutes when connected with the front touchscreen module, and 180 minutes with the power module.

