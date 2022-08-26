DJI updates FPV firmware to add support for new Avata drone

The new DJI Avata is finally here. If you’re an existing DJI FPV owner looking to upgrade your flying experience, you can get your hands on the cinewhoop for only $629. And that’s because DJI has released a new firmware that makes Avata compatible with DJI FPV Goggles V2 and the DJI FPV Remote Controller 2.

To gain compatibility with Avata, DJI FPV gear can now be updated to goggles firmware v01.03.0000, remote controller firmware v02.00.0200, and motion controller firmware v02.00.0400. In addition, aircraft firmware v01.02.0015 has also been released. At the same time, to see support for the new drone, you will need to update your DJI Fly app to version 1.7.0.

Equipped with a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor and supporting 4K ultra-wide-angle recording with an f/2.8 aperture, Avata combines the thrill of immersive flying with unrivaled safety and control that DJI drones are known for.

Compared to the $999 FPV Combo DJI released in 2021, the new Avata is much more compact and lightweight, meaning it can easily glide through even the tightest gaps. Since Avata’s unique design strips down the chassis of a traditional drone into a body built for speed and agility, the aircraft weighs only 410 grams.

Even then, the aircraft has a ton of safety features baked in. There’s the Emergency Brake and Hover feature, Failsafe Return to Home, GEO 2.0 geofencing system, AirSense ADS-B receiver system, Infrared Sensing System, and a two-camera Downward Vision System.

Avata is available to buy in three configurations: the $629 aircraft-only version, the $1,168 Fly Smart Combo, and the $1,388 Pro-View Combo. Here’s what you can expect to find in each configuration:

DJI Avata combos: What does each contain?

