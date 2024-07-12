Lawmakers want drones added to US security threat probe of Chinese smart cars

Representational image/Unsplash

US lawmakers are calling upon the Commerce Department to include Chinese drones in the evolving regulations for connected vehicles. Members of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, in particular, have outlined concerns regarding the espionage capabilities of Chinese-made drones.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration directed the Department of Commerce to develop regulations against China-manufactured internet-connected cars in the US, citing the national security vulnerabilities of vehicles mapping critical infrastructure and collecting information on the car, its surroundings, and its occupants that may be susceptible to exploitation.

Lawmakers now fear that Chinese drones could also be used for espionage, data theft, or even malicious interference with critical infrastructure. They argue that the same national security concerns that justify regulating connected vehicles should also apply to drones. They point out that both technologies are increasingly interconnected and reliant on data sharing, making them potential targets for cyberattacks and data breaches.

One of the key points raised by the lawmakers in a recent letter to the Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is the potential for Chinese drones to collect and transmit sensitive data back to China. This data could include anything from video footage of critical infrastructure to personal information of American citizens. The lawmakers argue that without proper regulation, Chinese drones could exploit these vulnerabilities, compromising not only individual privacy but also national security.

Also see: Senate version of NDAA holds off on DJI drone ban demand

The call to include drones in the same regulatory framework as connected vehicles stems from the idea that both technologies share common vulnerabilities. Connected vehicles, which include smart cars and autonomous vehicles, rely heavily on data collection, processing, and transmission. Similarly, drones operate using sophisticated communication systems that allow them to navigate, avoid obstacles, and perform tasks autonomously.

By regulating these technologies under a unified framework, proponents argue that it would be possible to establish comprehensive security standards that protect against a wide range of threats. Alternatively, the lawmakers have requested that the government initiate a separate investigation to mitigate risks and restrict Chinese drones from the US.

As the lawmakers wrote, “Drone companies headquartered in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) control 90% of the US consumer market for drones and 70% of the global drone market. With drones’ connected software and hardware posing similar national security threats to those of other identified connected vehicles, such transactions present undue and unacceptable risks to US national security.”

Now, the regulatory landscape for drones is already complex and evolving. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has established rules and guidelines for drone operations, including pilot registration and Remote ID broadcast requirements, flight restrictions, and safety protocols. Adding another layer of regulation specifically targeting Chinese-made drones could create confusion and overlap with existing policies.

Ultimately, the challenge lies in finding a balanced approach that addresses the security concerns without stifling innovation or creating unnecessary regulatory burdens.

Read more: Upgrade your gear: Insta360 cameras 22% off for Prime Day

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.