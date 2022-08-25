DJI unveils Avata: 10 things to know about the ultimate FPV drone for beginners

After a spate of relentless leaks, the new DJI Avata drone has officially arrived with a starting price of $629. The latest first-person view (FPV) drone from DJI has a lot to be excited about, beginning with a fully immersive flight, the likes of which you wouldn’t experience with a traditional drone.

In the tech giant’s own words, Avata is designed to offer an “almost out-of-body experience.” Its intuitive controls make FPV flying accessible even to novice pilots. At the same time, there’s enough tech wizardry packed inside Avata’s petite frame to allow for more professional, creative aerial moves in up to 18 minutes of flight time.

DJI Avata is compatible with DJI Goggles 2, the DJI FPV Goggles V2, and the DJI FPV Remote Controller 2. But what exactly is it that makes Avata the safest and arguably the most powerful CineWhoop-style FPV drone to fly today, straight out of the box? Let’s find out…

1. Avata is much smaller than DJI FPV Combo

Compared to the $999 FPV Combo DJI released in 2021, the new Avata is much more compact and lightweight so it can glide through even the tightest gaps. Avata’s unique design strips down the chassis of a traditional drone into a body built for speed and agility, weighing only 410 grams while still integrating aerodynamic propeller guards for added safety.

2. It comes with a 4K imaging system and 20GB of internal storage

DJI Avata has an outstanding imaging system that outstrips those found on any FPV racer drones. Avata comes with a 1/1.7-inch 48 MP Photo CMOS sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and an ultra-wide-angle lens with a viewing angle of up to 155 degrees.

The wider field of view enables immersive aerial photography and videography at up to 4k/60fps, as well as slow-motion footage at 2.7K/100fps.

Then there’s the D-Cinelike color mode, which offers a wealth of color information for tuning the color mix of your video in post.

And finally, there’s 20GB of internal storage space available, which means you have the freedom and spontaneity to get creative even without a microSD card installed in the onboard drive.

DJI Avata keeps videos sharp and stable even during sharp maneuvers using two flagship stabilization technologies. DJI RockSteady eliminates the overall picture shake, and DJI HorizonSteady keeps the picture oriented toward the true level. Both these technologies power DJI’s rugged action camera series as well.

4. DJI Goggles 2 will provide you with an exceptionally clear view

Also announced today, DJI Goggles 2 is a next-generation video headset that offers a smaller, lighter, and more comfortable fit, with a crystal-clear FPV image comparable to those of other DJI drones.

The goggles come with clear Micro-OLED screens with adjustable diopters, so people who normally wear glasses do not need to use them with the headset. When used with the DJI Motion Controller (detailed below), you can control the aircraft and the gimbal camera freely. Meanwhile, an intuitive touch panel on the side of the goggles means that you can control its settings with only one hand.

To remain oriented during flight while wearing goggles, DJI Avata and DJI Goggles 2 display the Home Point where the drone took off from. This augmented reality (AR) perspective gives an extra sense of orientation to help the pilot locate the immediate environment in seconds.

5. Avata uses DJI’s most powerful video transmission system

DJI Avata and DJI Goggles 2 connect using DJI O3+ transmission. It’s the most powerful and reliable technology yet by DJI for precise control, ultra-low latency, and detailed video at 1080p/100fps with H.265 decoding.

The transmission delay is as low as approximately 30 milliseconds with O3+. But at the same time, the transmission distance is pretty long – up to 10 kilometers. The other technologies that go into ensuring a reliable feed from the FPV drone include auto-switching dual frequencies, a high bitrate of 50 Mbps, and state-of-the-art anti-interference methods.

6. DJI Motion Controller reads hand motions for maneuvering

The DJI Motion Controller is a flight control device that allows you to fly complex maneuvers based on the natural motions of your hand. So, you simply move the controller in space and squeeze the throttle trigger to propel the drone. The system is basically so intuitive that even complete beginners can get started quickly and learn to fly in continuous fluid motions, even when swooping close to the ground, whizzing past obstacles, and gliding through tight enclosures into open spaces.

​7. The drone can flip itself up into a flying position after a collision

DJI Avata FPV drone comes with built-in propeller guards that make the fuselage more durable and greatly reduce the probability of risk. The aircraft is built to withstand minor collisions, gently bouncing back into space at the same altitude if it hits something. But in case there’s a collision where the drone ends up on its back, you can activate what is called the “Turtle Mode” to flip the drone back into the flying position. Just how thoughtful and handy is that!

8. DJI Avata has a ton of incredible safety features baked in

DJI’s consumer drones are generally considered the most reliable for their safety features but the Avata takes the company’s dedication to a safe flying experience up a notch. There’s a dedicated Emergency Brake and Hover feature that stops the drone in place to hover at any time during the flight. The Failsafe Return to Home brings the drone back to its home point automatically with a press of a button, or in the event that transmission is lost or the battery reaches a critically low level.

But the safety features that have impressed us the most is that even at its small size, DJI Avata includes the GEO 2.0 geofencing system that advises pilots of airspace restrictions and potential hazards, and prevents the drone from straying into high-risk locations, such as airports. That’s not all. DJI Avata also features DJI’s AirSense ADS-B receiver system that warns drone pilots when airplanes or helicopters are nearby, and broadcasts DJI’s AeroScope signal to help authorities monitor airborne drones in sensitive locations.

In addition, DJI Avata is equipped with both an Infrared Sensing System and a two-camera Downward Vision System. They help the aircraft maintain its current position, hover more precisely, fly indoors or in other environments where satellite navigation is unavailable, and identify areas such as bodies of water that are not suitable for landing.

9. The drone supports multiple flight modes for different skill levels

DJI Avata allows pilots from beginners to professionals to choose from multiple flight modes to match their skill level:

Normal (N) Mode: During N mode operation, DJI Avata operates similarly to other DJI drones, hovering in place with the use of satellite navigation and/or visual positioning systems (VPS) on the bottom of the drone.

During N mode operation, DJI Avata operates similarly to other DJI drones, hovering in place with the use of satellite navigation and/or visual positioning systems (VPS) on the bottom of the drone. Manual (M) Mode (only with the DJI FPV Remote Controller 2): Fly in M mode for complete, limitless control and the full FPV immersive flight experience. Experienced users can customize parameters and enjoy flight and footage unlike anything else.

(only with the DJI FPV Remote Controller 2): Fly in M mode for complete, limitless control and the full FPV immersive flight experience. Experienced users can customize parameters and enjoy flight and footage unlike anything else. Sport (S) Mode: A new hybrid blend of M and N mode, S mode offers some of the dynamic movement capabilities that come with M mode along with some of the key safety features of N mode. S mode is the middle step between the three modes and was developed to give pilots more room to explore their skills as they get accustomed to the drone.

10. Avata’s accessory universe is vast and growing

DJI has released an array of new Avata accessories to help pilots get the most out of every flight and make the most of their equipment. Third-party accessories should also become available soon. For now, you get to pick from:

DJI Avata Intelligent Flight Battery

DJI Avata Battery Charging Hub

DJI Avata Propellers

DJI Avata Upper Frame

DJI Avata Propeller Guard

DJI Avata ND Filters Set (ND8/16/32)

DJI 65W Portable Charger

DJI 65W Car Charger

DJI Goggles Carry More Backpack

DJI Avata price and where to buy

DJI Avata is available to buy today from the company’s online store and most authorized retail partners including Amazon, BHPhoto, DroneNerds, and Adorama.

You can purchase DJI’s new FPV drone in several configurations:

DJI Avata standalone version: Available for $629, this version comes without a remote controller, motion controller, or goggles. As such, this is ideal for those who already have compatible controllers and goggles to operate the drone.

DJI Avata standalone version buying price: $629

DJI Avata Pro-View Combo: Retailing for $1,388, this package includes the DJI Avata, DJI Goggles 2, and the DJI Motion Controller.

DJI Avata Pro-View Combo buying price: $1,388

DJI Avata Fly Smart Combo: This one retails for $1,168 and includes DJI Avata, the DJI FPV Goggles V2, and the DJI Motion Controller.

DJI Avata Fly Smart Combo buying price: $1,168

DJI Avata Fly More Kit: You can grab this kit for $279. It includes two DJI Avata Intelligent Flight Batteries and one DJI Avata Battery Charging Hub.

Last word…

The overwhelming majority of drone pilots fly safely and responsibly. But DJI Avata’s high-speed performance can warrant extra attention and care from drone pilots to be aware of their surroundings. Drone pilots flying with FPV goggles should pair with a visual observer to act as a spotter. Remember that many jurisdictions require a visual observer to watch for airspace hazards. So, always fly safely and responsibly, and be sure to understand and follow the legal requirements set by the civil aviation authorities in your region.

