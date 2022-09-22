DJI Mimo app adds support for iPhone 14, OM 6 gimbal

Ishveena Singh -
iphone 14 dji mimo app

Mimo, the all-in-one app that DJI has designed specifically for its Osmo series of cameras and video stabilizers, is ready with another update. Version 1.8.2 of the app adds support for the iPhone 14 series phones as well as the newly-launched OM 6 gimbal.

The previous version (1.8.0) of the app was released as recently as last week when DJI launched the $329 Action 3 camera. But with the tech giant unveiling another handheld product today, an update for the app was expected. The new version, though, makes the Mimo app compatible with not only the OM 6 smartphone stabilizer, but also the new iPhone 14 series models.

Interestingly, OM 6 comes with a new Quick Launch feature, which is available exclusively for iPhones. Once unfolded, attaching an iPhone to the stabilizer automatically alerts the DJI Mimo app to enter the camera view. This means your preparation time is dramatically reduced, and you have the gimbal up and running three times quicker than previous OM models.

OM 6 users can also benefit from Mimo’s ShotGuides feature that automatically recognizes the scenario and recommends a shot sequence, along with a tutorial on how to achieve it.

The new gimbal is available to buy now from DJI’s online store for $159 and includes a magnetic clamp, tripod, power cable, and storage pouch. You can also pre-order OM 6 from Amazon.

In the meantime, another significant feature that comes to Mimo with version 1.8.2 is support for editing single clips, as well as allowing users to add stabilization in post-editing.

Read: DJI teases new drone launch event on September 27

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
DJI OM 6 gimbal arrives with improved subject tracking,...
Drone videos capturing banned motocross races spark leg...
AAM developer Kittyhawk closes shop, but still backs Wi...
Safety solutions specialist acquires Miami drone firm A...
Gremsy now offers a two-axis version of its T3V3 drone ...
DeltaQuad’s Evo eVTOL drone enables 4.5 hours of ...
Video captures drones colliding over and nearly beaning...
Wisk and Boeing unveil UAM operational roadmap for futu...
Load more...
Show More Comments