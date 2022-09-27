DJI’s new drone has a mechanical shutter, 56x zoom camera, 45-min flight time

DJI has unveiled its new portable commercial drone series, the Mavic 3 Enterprise. The compact drone offerings come with seriously impressive specs and an equally attractive price tag.

The DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise drone series has two versions: Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T (the T is for thermal). While the Mavic 3E is designed primarily for mapping and surveying functions, the DJI Mavic 3T targets firefighting, search and rescue, inspections, and night missions.

Both drone solutions are suited for lengthy assignments because they use the same Intelligent Flight Battery as the DJI Mavic 3 drone, which means you get up to 45 minutes of air time. That said, the drones come with a new 100W charging hub, so instead of 90 minutes of charging time, the batteries charge in just 65 minutes.

Let’s take a look at the different camera features of the new DJI drones now.

DJI Mavic 3E drone

The DJI Mavic 3E drone integrates a 20 MP wide-angle camera with a 4/3-inch CMOS sensor featuring large 3.3μm pixels that, together with Intelligent Low-Light Mode, offer significantly improved performance in dim conditions. You also get a 56x hybrid zoom camera that provides an equivalent focal length of 162mm for 12MP images.

Another major plus for this drone is a mechanical shutter that prevents motion blur and supports rapid 0.7-second interval shooting. Essentially, a mechanical shutter guarantees a higher-quality image when capturing photos of fast-moving objects. So, you can complete mapping missions with high efficiency without the need for Ground Control Points (GCPs).

DJI Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T

DJI Mavic 3T drone

The DJI Mavic 3T has the same telecamera as the Mavic 3E, a 48 MP camera with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor, as well as a thermal camera with a Display Field of View (DFOV) of 61-degree and an equivalent focal length of 40mm with 640×512 px resolution.

The drone’s thermal camera supports point and area temperature measurement, high-temperature alerts, color palettes, and isotherms to help operators find hot spots and make quick decisions. With a simultaneous split-screen zoom, the Mavic 3T’s thermal and zoom cameras support 28x continuous side-by-side digital zoom for easy comparisons.

Mavic 3 Enterprise series accessories

DJI’s new drone series comes with several performance-enhancing tools, including:

DJI RC Pro Enterprise: A professional remote controller with a 1,000-nit high-brightness screen for clear visibility in direct sunlight and a built-in microphone for clear communication.

RTK Module: This enables surveying professionals to achieve centimeter-level accuracy with support for network RTK, custom network RTK services, and D-RTK 2 Mobile Station.

D-RTK 2 Mobile Station: DJI’s upgraded high-precision GNSS receiver supports all major global satellite navigation systems, providing real-time differential corrections.

Speaker: Using this accessory, operators can broadcast a message from above, with support for text-to-speech, audio storage, and looping, to improve search and rescue efficiency.

You can also expect additional third-party accessories soon because DJI has released the Payload SDK for this drone, allowing developers to design compatible solutions.

DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series price

The Mavic 3E Basic Combo that comes with a Mavic 3E drone, protector case, RC Pro Enterprise remote controller, 100W USB-C adapter and adapter cable, USB-C cable, gimbal protector, screwdriver, two sets of propellers, and an SD card is available to buy for $3,628.

The Mavic 3T Basic Combo that comes with a Mavic 3T drone, protector case, RC Pro Enterprise remote controller, 100W USB-C adapter and adapter cable, USB-C cable, gimbal protector, screwdriver, two sets of propellers, and an SD card is available to buy for $5,498.

