At a glance: DJI Mavic 3 Classic vs. Air 2S vs. Mavic 2 Pro

DJI’s latest flagship drone, Mavic 3 Classic, is available to buy now. Just like the original Mavic 3, the new aircraft features a specially-made 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad sensor, up to 46 minutes of flight time, and an advanced video transmission system. To become more affordable, it ditches the telephoto lens of the OG drone. But how does this Mavic 3 Classic stack up against other popular consumer drones from DJI: Air 2S and Mavic 2 Pro? Let’s find out…

Compared to Mavic 2 Pro and DJI Air 2S, there are several advantages that Mavic 3 Classic offers. First, there’s the flight time which has been increased by almost 50% compared to Mavic 2 Pro and Air 2S. Next, the new drone leverages O3+ transmission technology, which not only makes the aircraft more responsive to your command but it also transmits a 1080p/60fps live feed, so you get a pretty good idea of what the camera is actually recording.

When it comes to photos, all these drones are capable of capturing 20 MP stills. However, Mavic 3 Classic‘s professional-grade large image sensor delivers more vivid and natural colors while offering better performance in low-light conditions. For videos, the new DJI drone supports up to 5.1K/50fps or 4K/120fps, compared to the Mavic 2 Pro‘s 4K/30fps and 5.4K/30fps or 4K/60fps of the Air 2S.

It’s also worth highlighting that Mavic 3 Classic leverages the latest obstacle avoidance tech from DJI, known as APAS 5.0. The drone continually senses objects in all directions and bypasses them quickly and smoothly, which makes filming easier in complicated scenarios.

Here’s the comparison between Mavic 3 Classic, Mavic 2 Pro, and Air 2S drones at a glance:

Parameter Mavic 3 Classic Mavic 2 Pro Air 2S Weight 895g 907g 595g Camera 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad 1-inch CMOS Hasselblad 1-inch CMOS Aperture f/2.8-f/11 f/2.8-f/11 f/2.8 Photos 20MP 20MP 20MP Videos 5.1K/50fps, 4K/120fps 4K/30fps 5.4K/30fps, 4K/60fps Flight time 46 mins 31 mins 31 mins Video transmission O3+, up to 15 km, 1080p/60fps live feed OcuSync 2.0, up to 10 km, 1080p/30fps live feed O3, up to 12 km, 1080p/30fps live feed Obstacle sensing Omnidirectional (eight sensors) Omnidirectional (six sensors) Four-directional Starting price $1,469 $2,599 $999

The bottom line is, if you’re looking to get the best, most advanced flying camera on the market without breaking the bank, Mavic 3 Classic is for you. It also helps that you don’t have to buy the whole kit to get the DJI flagship drone experience. Mavic 3 Classic is compatible with all consumer remote controllers from the company, including the RC Pro, DJI RC, and RC-N1. Check out its package configurations below.

DJI Mavic 3 Classic price and buying options

DJI’s new drone is available to buy in three different configurations:

● Mavic 3 Classic (drone only) does not include a remote controller or charger, and is ideal for owners of existing DJI drones who are ready to move up to the top-of-the-line camera performance of Mavic 3. It is compatible with any existing DJI RC-N1, DJI RC, or DJI RC Pro controller. It is available for $1,469.

● Mavic 3 Classic includes a charger and the original RC-N1 remote controller. It can be picked up for $1,599.

● Mavic 3 Classic (DJI RC) includes a charger and the DJI RC remote controller. Its price is $1,749.

● Mavic 3 Fly More Kit includes two Intelligent Flight Batteries, a Battery Charging Hub (100W), a 65W Car Charger, three pairs of Low-Noise Propellers, and a DJI Convertible Carrying Bag. It is available for $649.

