Spright is expanding its emergency medical services drone fleet

Spright, the drone division of helicopter emergency medical services provider Air Methods, has entered into a partnership with Dufour Aerospace to expand its fleet of delivery drones with the addition of up to 140 Aero2 eVTOL aircraft.

While Spright plans to pick up 40 Aero2 aircraft from the Swiss eVTOL company right away, an additional 100 drones will remain up for grabs in the multi-year, multimillion-dollar agreement.

Aero2 will help Spright to serve the on-demand healthcare community by carrying heavier payload over longer distances. Think more patient samples, larger tissue specimens and organs, and heavier supplies and equipment.

Spright says it will assist Dufour in obtaining type certification for the Aero2, including technical, data, and flight activity support for demonstration purposes, such as durability, failure, and reliability testing, and detect and avoid capabilities.

Not just that, Spright will also serve as Aero2’s exclusive service, maintenance, and training partner for third parties in North America.

Read: Drone travels 9.7 miles to deliver medical samples in Israel

As Joseph Resnik, president of Spright, puts it:

Dufour Aerospace has developed an impressive Swiss Army Knife for unmanned air mobility that will meet our anticipated future needs. With today’s announcement, we demonstrate our commitment to their vision and to their technological approach, in which we are proud to be the first operator in the US.

With the flight testing of Aero2 underway in Zurich, Thomas Pfammatter, CEO of Dufour Aerospace, stresses that the partnership with Spright is a significant milestone in the company’s development of tilt-wing, un-crewed, and crewed products for advanced air mobility. Here’s Pfammatter:

Spright’s commitment shows that there is great market potential for Aero2 for safe and efficient medium and long-range operations with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read: How does Cruise Control work on DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone?

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos