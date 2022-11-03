How does Cruise Control work on DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone?

DJI drones have several automated shooting modes that enable even new pilots to capture creative videos. However, an extremely useful feature that has typically remained restricted to FPV offerings or hidden under Free Hyperlapse is Cruise Control. That changes with the new Mavic 3 Classic unleashing the function across Normal, Cine, and Sport mode in addition to APAS, Free Hyperlapse, and Spotlight.

What is Cruise Control on DJI drones?

The Cruise Control feature allows you to set a constant flight speed for your drone, so you can focus on the footage without worrying about precise joystick action. Since the function minimizes any camera shake from manual speed control, you get much more professional-looking videos and a smoother recording experience overall.

Essentially, when conditions permit, the drone can lock the current control stick input of the remote control. At the same time, the feature also supports more camera movements such as spiraling up by increasing the control stick input.

How to use Cruise Control on Mavic 3 drone series

To enable this feature, you need to set one of the customizable buttons on your DJI drone remote controller to Cruise Control. Go to the DJI Fly app, select System Settings, Control, and then set the C1 or C2 button of the DJI RC remote controller or the Fn button of the RC-N1 remote controller to Cruise Control.

To activate the function, push the control stick in any direction while simultaneously pressing the Cruise Control button. The aircraft will fly at the speed indicated by your control stick input. The control stick can be released and will automatically return to the center. Before the control stick returns to the center, press the Cruise Control button again, and the aircraft will reset the flight speed based on the current control stick input.

You may also push the control stick after it returns to the center, and the aircraft will fly at the increased speed based on the previous speed. To finalize the increase in speed, press the Cruise Control button again.

Exiting Cruise Control is also quite simple – you can press the Cruise Control button without a control stick input, flight pause button of the remote controller, or tap Disable Cruise Control to exit Cruise Control.

Note that Cruise Control cannot be started, or will exit automatically, when the aircraft is nearing its maximum altitude or distance. Cruise Control will also not function if the drone disconnects from the remote controller or DJI Fly app. Other conditions that may limit this function include an obstacle that tips the aircraft to hover in place, flight modes being switched, or RTH/auto-landing getting activated.

DJI Mavic 3 Classic price and buying options

DJI’s new drone is available to buy in three different configurations:

● Mavic 3 Classic (drone only) does not include a remote controller or charger, and is ideal for owners of existing DJI drones who are ready to move up to the top-of-the-line camera performance of Mavic 3. It is compatible with any existing DJI RC-N1, DJI RC, or DJI RC Pro controller. It is available for $1,469.

● Mavic 3 Classic includes a charger and the original RC-N1 remote controller. It can be picked up for $1,599.

● Mavic 3 Classic (DJI RC) includes a charger and the DJI RC remote controller. Its price is $1,749.

● Mavic 3 Fly More Kit includes two Intelligent Flight Batteries, a Battery Charging Hub (100W), a 65W Car Charger, three pairs of Low-Noise Propellers, and a DJI Convertible Carrying Bag. It is available for $649.

