Drone Delivery Canada tests commercial viability of transporting medical cargo

Toronto-based drone logistics firm Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) has launched a new revenue-generating pilot project that aims to show the benefits of using drone technology for transporting medical supplies.

The Care By Air initiative, launched in collaboration with Halton Healthcare Services and DSV Air & Sea Inc. Canada, will be operational for a six-month term in Ontario. It will see DDC’s Sparrow drone being used for carrying healthcare supplies between Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and a logistics facility in Milton. The solution will also leverage DDC’s DroneSpot takeoff and landing zones as well as the company’s proprietary FLYTE software to enable defined-route deliveries.

All flights will be conducted in accordance with Canadian regulations and monitored remotely by DDC from its control center in Ontario’s Vaughan. As the company points out, this transport of vital medical cargo by drone is the first of its kind in Canada that will deliver healthcare supplies directly to a hospital for on-site patient diagnosis, treatment, or care.

Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada, says:

This partnership with Halton Healthcare and DSV is highly innovative and groundbreaking. The pilot project is just the first step of the overall vision of connecting all hospitals within the Halton Healthcare umbrella.

Martin Roos, managing director of DSV Air & Sea Inc. Canada, adds that the Care by Air project’s commercial launch represents a milestone step toward optimizing healthcare supply chains that rely on time-sensitive and critical care medical cargo. Here’s Roos:

As a leader in global logistics, DSV is proud to be partners in building upon the growth and innovation of drone delivery. We are excited to see the progress and possibilities that will benefit healthcare and patient care at Halton Region hospitals and beyond in Canada. This is a first in the future of healthcare logistics.

