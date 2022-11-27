DJI Mini 2 drone combo falls to $509 in Cyber Monday deal

Looking for Cyber Monday 2022 deals on DJI drones? The tech giant’s best 4K drone for the money can be picked up today for only $509 instead of its usual $599 retail tag.

The DJI Mini 2 is the perfect drone for beginners and a must-have gadget to create travel videos and capture holiday adventures. Weighing about as much as an apple and compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand, the Mini 2 packs in a ton of power in its small, foldable frame.

The drone has a maximum transmission range of 10 km, which is a 150% increase in transmission range when compared to the original Mavic Mini. Upgraded motors provide 31 minutes of flight time, faster acceleration and speed, along with the ability to withstand winds up to 24mph. The Fly More Combo, in particular, comes with three batteries so you get plenty of air time.

Mini 2 packs in a 1/2.3-inch sensor capable of recording 12MP images and a maximum video resolution of 4K/30fps @100 Mbps. There are plenty of pre-programmed intelligent shooting modes such as Dronie, Helix, Boomerang, and Circle, ensuring you get incredible content for social media sharing.

So, despite a newer model (Mini 3 Pro) being available, the Mini 2 is still our recommendation to someone who is looking to buy their “first” photography drone. And a deal that gets you the Fly More Combo for only $60 above the drone’s standard retail price of $449? Don’t miss it.

Read: Drones worth $100K plunge into river at Australian light show

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos