Mini 3 vs. Mini 2: How does the new DJI drone compare?

DJI has finally released the Mini 3, its latest sub-250-gram drone for beginners. You can buy the Mini 3 Fly More Combo with the RC-N1 (no display screen) remote controller for $718, while the similar Fly More Combo of the previous generation Mini 2 drone can be purchased today for $509 in a limited-time deal. So, what exactly do you get by shelling out all that extra cash? Let’s take a look…

There are four major advantages that the DJI Mini 3 offers over the Mini 2.

Bigger imaging sensor: The Mini 2 comes with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/2.8 aperture. On the other hand, the Mini 3 is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch camera sensor. A bigger sensor captures more details and, hence, delivers better shots. Further, Mini 3’s camera has an f/1.7 aperture and larger 2.4μm 4-in-1 pixels for clear details and excellent imagery even in low light conditions.

HDR video: While both the Mini 2 and Mini 3 can capture 4K/30fps video, DJI’s latest travel-friendly drone promises greater contrast in shots with chip-level HDR technology. So, whether it’s highlights or shadows, you get nuanced results with greater depth using the Mini 3.

Vertical shooting mode: If you plan to use your new drone to share content on TikTok and Instagram, you should know that the Mini 3 comes with a native vertical shooting mode that allows users to get portrait shots without needing to crop footage digitally. This capability is not present in the DJI Mini 2. Moreover, Mini 3 boasts a larger gimbal range, which means you get more shooting angles and added creative freedom.

Longer battery life: DJI Mini 3’s design not only allows the drone to carry larger propellers, but it also improves the propulsion efficiency of the aircraft, essentially giving you longer flight time. Compared to Mini 2’s max flight time of 31 minutes, Mini 3 can fly for up to 38 minutes with a standard Intelligent Flight Battery. You can also upgrade to 51-minute Intelligent Flight Battery Plus with the Mini 3, which is the longest battery life for any DJI camera drone. But note that doing so would tip the drone weight to around 290 grams, thus, requiring registration and/or additional licenses in some countries and regions.

Read: DJI Mavic 3 drone series gets Waypoints with new firmware update

DJI RC compatibility with Mini 3

An additional point of distinction between the Mini 2 and the Mini 3 is that the latter is compatible with the DJI RC remote controller. This lightweight RC features a 5.5-inch full-HD screen with a continuous high brightness of up to 700 nits, and comes with the DJI Fly flight app pre-installed. Upgrading to the $858 Mini 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC will mean that you get the best possible outdoor flying experience with smoother control sticks and customizable buttons and dials.

But if you are stretching your budget, and are looking to upgrade from the Mini 2, it would make more sense for you to get the Mini 3 Pro version with DJI RC instead. There are a ton of additional features that come with the Pro version, including tri-directional obstacle avoidance, that justify its price tag in a much better manner.

And if you’re completely new to drones? Grab the limited-time deal on the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo while you still can!

Read: New DJI Avata drone firmware brings 10-bit Color, Remote ID

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos