Prime Day action camera deals under $250

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 16 2024 - 3:40 am PT
Prime Day is here, and if you’ve been dreaming about capturing your adventures in stunning detail with an action camera, now’s your chance to get your hands on some incredible gear for less. We’ve rounded up the best action camera deals under $250, so you can dive into the world of adventure videography on a budget. Check them out below…

DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor Combo: $249

If you’re looking for a versatile and rugged action camera, the DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor Combo is a fantastic choice. Priced at $249 for Prime Day, this camera offers incredible value. It features a super-wide 155° field of view, HorizonSteady stabilization, and is built to withstand the elements with its water-resistant design. The combo includes two batteries with up to 320 minutes of runtime, ensuring you have plenty of power for all your adventures. Whether you’re hiking, biking, or hitting the slopes, the DJI Osmo Action 3 is ready to capture it all.

GoPro HERO11 Black Bundle: $249

Next up is the GoPro HERO11 Black, bundled with a head strap, QuickClip, and an additional Enduro battery, all for just $249. The HERO11 Black is known for its exceptional video quality and robust build. It shoots in stunning 5.3K resolution and offers advanced stabilization features to keep your footage smooth. Whether you’re diving, mountain biking, or just exploring your local trails, the HERO10 Black is designed to capture your adventures in vivid detail.

Insta360 Ace: $249

Last but not least, we have the Insta360 Ace, also priced at $249. This action camera stands out with its ability to shoot in stunning 4K at 120fps, offering incredible slow-motion capabilities. It’s also waterproof, making it perfect for underwater adventures. The Insta360 Ace comes with advanced stabilization and noise reduction features, ensuring your videos are smooth and clear. Whether you’re snorkeling, surfing, or just exploring the great outdoors, the Insta360 Ace is built to capture every moment.

Prime Day action camera deals under $200

Looking for more affordable options? The following are your best bets:

GoPro HERO10 Black Bundle: $199

This GoPro HERO10 Black Bundle with a Floating Hand Grip and a carrying case is a stellar pick at just $199.

DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo: $199

This camera is perfect for vloggers and adventurers alike, featuring dual screens for easy framing and review. It offers superb 4K video quality, HorizonSteady stabilization, and a rugged, waterproof design. The compact size makes it easy to carry, and the magnetic versatility allows for creative mounting options, ensuring you capture every moment from the best angle.

These Prime Day deals are your chance to score top-quality action cameras at unbeatable prices. With options like the DJI Osmo Action series, GoPro HERO11 Black, and Insta360 Ace, you can find the perfect camera to suit your needs and budget. Hurry, though – these deals won’t last long.

