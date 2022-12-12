DJI releases new firmware update for Mavic 3 Enterprise drones

A new firmware package is now rolling out for DJI’s latest portable commercial drone series, the Mavic 3 Enterprise.

First announced in September 2022, the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise drone series has two versions: the $3,628 Mavic 3E and the $5,498 Mavic 3T (the T is for thermal). While the Mavic 3E is designed primarily for mapping and surveying functions, the DJI Mavic 3T targets firefighting, search and rescue, inspections, and night missions.

The just-released software package brings the aircraft firmware of Mavic 3E/3T up to v05.02.05.06, while the remote controller firmware can now be updated to v02.00.03.03. At the same time, DJI Pilot 2 App and DJI Assistant 2 can be updated to v5.2.1.3 and v2.1.6, respectively.

Here are the complete release notes from the new DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise firmware update:

Added ability for the confirm button on the remote controller to be used as the customizable C3 button, the function can be customized in the DJI Pilot 2 app.

Optimized Flight Task functions When the aircraft is taking photos during a flight task, the buttons or dial on the remote controller cannot control the camera to take photos or videos, focus, or zoom to avoid accidental touches, which may affect the flight route. Mapping task added support for the Safe Takeoff Altitude option to improve route safety.

Fixed issue: the descent speed of the aircraft is limited to a maximum of 3 m/s.

Fixed issue: the flight speed of the flight task is limited when using Distance Interval Shot as photo mode in mapping tasks.

Added support for Mavic 3E to save PPK data by default for all photo formats.

Added ability to measure temperature for Mavic 3T when the side-by-side view is enabled in IR camera view.

Added the ability to switch the live view to IR mode for Mavic 3T during mapping tasks.

Added Infrared Thermal Camera Sensor Burning Protection for Mavic 3T to avoid damage to the thermal camera.

Fixed issue for Mavic 3T: blurred infrared images during a Waypoint Flight.

Fixed issue for Mavic 3T: electric wires are displayed abnormally in live view in some scenarios.

