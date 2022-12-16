Southern Company, MSU’s joint research on drones moves forward

Ishveena Singh -
Drone researchDrone InspectionsUtility
southern company drone msu

Utility provider Southern Company says it has reached a new milestone on a joint research project with Mississippi State University (MSU). The duo is finding ways for the energy provider to safely expand the use of drones to map critical infrastructure, assess weather-related damage, and conduct routine utility inspections.

At a recent proof-of-concept demonstration, members from the Southern Company’s Aerial Services and Mississippi State University’s Raspet Flight Research Lab flew a large drone with integrated sensors along 28 miles of transmission assets, capturing data from approximately 400 structures. A helicopter with a high-resolution camera was also flown with the intent of evaluating the sensor technology, so that it may be transferred to a drone in the future.

As the next step, the team would look to determine onboard sensor systems that can help drones to detect and avoid other aircraft in their surrounding airspace. Researchers are also working on enhancing the capabilities for communicating with drones from a further distance.

Read: Southern California Edison to spend $50M in pole drone inspection services

Anthony Wilson, who serves as the president and CEO of Mississippi Power and also chairs the Mississippi State University Foundation, insists that the research work is a “game-changer” and that it will open up new avenues for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations. Wilson says:

The data and knowledge we gain through this partnership will help improve safety and reliability, reduce costs and enable us to respond quicker should incidents in our system occur.

Julie Jordan, MSU vice president for research and economic development, adds: 

Through investment in this technology, Southern Company is leading the way for broadscale industry adoption. This flight operation and remote sensing research illustrates the profound safety benefits UAS offer to the utility industry and supports not only Southern Company but the industries and citizens that rely on their services.

Read: FAA allows Valmont utility inspection drones to fly BVLOS across US

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

Drone research

Drone Inspections

Utility

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.
Autel holiday deals slash drone bundle prices by up to ...
Air New Zealand taps zero-emission plane development pa...
DroneUp begins Walmart drone delivery service in Texas
Startup AirNova envisions France-wide eVTOL vertiport n...
Koch Industries subsidiary making push for drone-in-a-b...
Zipline to triple Rwanda drone delivery to nationwide c...
Drone pilot fined $7.4K for flying near a wildfire in C...
Joby’s eVTOL air taxi clears second of four FAA S...
Load more...
Show More Comments